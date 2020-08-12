Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Paralysis Resource Center presents Living Well with Dr. John Chang

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us on August 19 at 3:00 PM ET as the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) hosts Living Well with Dr. John- Adjustment through the lifespan. Dr. John will focus on practical tips during the adjustment phases that most individuals with SCI's encounter at some point (or continuously) throughout their lives post-injury. Dr. John will provide basic concepts, potential trigger reactions, as well as some practical coping strategies. More specifically, topics such as stress, crisis, loss, self-concept, unpredictability, and quality of life will be covered in the webinar.

"After the diagnoses of paralysis, there is a lot to process. It is the Paralysis Resource Center's goal to offer educational support to help individuals and their families cope and adapt to life after paralysis," said Angela Cantillon, Director of Paralysis Resource Center Operations. "Dr. Chang offers a great deal of insight and common strategies in his work, and we are excited to partner with him to bring those to our community."

Dr. Jyh-Hann (John) Chang is a Clinical Neuropsychologist and is Board-Certified in Rehabilitation Psychology. In addition to having his own private practice, Dr. Chang is a Professor of Psychology at East Stroudsburg University and a consulting psychologist for both Lehigh Valley Health Network Pocono Medical Center and Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital. He earned his Doctorate degree at the University of Connecticut in Clinical Psychology. He completed his Postdoctoral Fellowship at Gainesville, FL Veterans Administration in Gerontology. He was the Chair of the Advisory Board for People with Disabilities for Northeast Pennsylvania and Chair of the Diversity Committee for Division II Society of Teaching of Psychology.

A national speaker and author of several articles, Dr. Chang, has also been featured in numerous publications. He created The Compassion of Others' Lives Scale, which was replicated internationally and has been translated to Spanish, Turkish, and, most recently, Chinese. At the age of 19, Dr. Chang sustained a surfing accident that rendered him a tetraplegic. He is a recipient of multiple National Science Foundation grants, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's Quality of Life grant, and an American Psychological Association's CEMRRAT (Center for Ethnic Minority Recruitment and Retention Task Force) grant.



This online event is free to register and attend. Live captioning will be available.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number90PRRC0002). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

