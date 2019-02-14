Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to hold a final installment of the Pain Medication Education series

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) will be hosting the third and final webinar in its Pain Medication Education series on March 13, 2019. Funding for this community education project was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL).

The last webinar will have a brief refresher on opioid addiction from the previous session and then lead into the main discussion: options for tapering opioids. This will include the fundamentals of and factors related to tapering, common questions related to tapering to a non-opioid medication, and different integrative therapy options. At the end of the session, attendees will be given additional resources for further information and assistance.

Hosting the session is Jay Gupta, RPh, MSc, MTM Specialist & C-IAYT. He is the Director of Pharmacy and Integrative Health at Harbor Homes in Nashua, NH, as well as an MTM consultant and Yoga Therapist.

The session will be hosted from 12 pm - 1 pm EST and will be archived on the Reeve Foundation's YouTube channel, where the first session on Understanding Pain Medication and second session on Understanding Opioids and Opioid Addiction is currently available for viewing. Registry for the final webinar can be found on the Reeve Foundation's events page.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

