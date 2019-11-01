Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to Partner with Craig Hospital for New Video Series

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation has partnered with Craig Hospital to introduce a new health series called Adaptive Tools for Independence. The video series highlights functional tools and adaptive equipment that is available to assist individuals living with paralysis or limited hand functions to gain more independence in their day to day activities. Daily tasks such as cooking, and bowel and bladder care are included in the first set of videos in the series. Other tasks like housekeeping, dressing, hair, and makeup will be available in the next installment. These videos aim to show how all these tasks can become much easier and be done with little or no assistance. Most of the tools featured in the videos are available online or can be crafted at home.

"We are proud to partner with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation on the Adaptive Tools for Independence video series," said Diane Reinhard, Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Craig Hospital. "This series will provide individuals living with paralysis greater access to education, allowing them to live a more empowered and independent life."

The topics covered in this series include:

Cooking Tools: This video shows two people with cervical spinal cord injuries preparing a complex meal using adaptive tools, along with regular kitchen items to make cooking possible.

Bowel Management Tools: Bowel care is very personal! This video highlights how an individual with a spinal cord injury at the C7 level uses adaptive equipment to perform their own bowel care. The equipment shown and used in the video can either be purchased online or with the assistance of an occupational therapist.

Bladder Tools for Women: Managing your bladder is important for health and daily independence. In this video, women with limited hand function show how they are able to gain independence with bladder management and feminine hygiene. You will view adaptive tools as well as household items that an individual can use in their bladder care routine.

Bladder Tools for Men: This video shows how men with cervical level spinal cord injuries can manage their personal bladder needs.

"We are honored to partner with Craig Hospital to bring these videos to our community. Our shared goal is to offer education and opportunity to those living with paralysis and help them gain a sense of freedom and autonomy," said Angela Cantillon, Director of Operations, Paralysis Resource Center. "Regaining independence is critically important to the well-being and overall quality of life. We are committed to building a brighter future and will continue to partner with organizations that understand the needs of the paralysis community."

This video series can be found on the Reeve Foundation's and Craig Hospital's YouTube channels.

ABOUT REEVE FOUNDATION:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-02-01). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

ABOUT CRAIG HOSPITAL:

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned hospital and research center specialized in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is a 93-bed, private, not-for-profit care facility providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a top 10 rehabilitation center by U.S. News and World Report for 29 consecutive years. Craig received the NDNQI® award in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 for the highest quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility. Craig also received its 3rd recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2015. The 2015 recognition ensures Magnet designation until the year 2020. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by the Denver Post in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 and was ranked in the top 150 places to work in healthcare by Becker's Healthcare in 2014. For more information visit craighospital.org

