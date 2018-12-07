FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher A. Hull is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Consulting in recognition of his role as Founder of Hubi Consulting and Co-Founder of Fit Freq.

An entrepreneur, Christopher A. Hull is revered for his outstanding contributions to the field of Consulting. Currently in a new position, Mr. Hull has attained over thirty illustrious years of experience in the field. Throughout his career, Mr. Hull has attained experience in the areas of software and engineering of applications and technical delivery. Mr. Hull is the Co-founder of Fit Freq. a personalized fitness application.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Hull earned a Bachelor of Science Degree where he double majored in electrical engineering and chemistry from California Technical Institute.



Thereafter, Mr. Hull would go on to complete graduate course work in mathematics at Arizona State University.



To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Hull is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including IEEE and the Association for Computing Machinery.



