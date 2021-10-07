Christopher Cloos Introduces Rising U.S. Tennis Star Jenson Brooksby As Newest Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Cloos, a leading maker of premium, timeless, and elegant eyewear, today announced a multi-year partnership with rising U.S. men's tennis star, Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby becomes just the second athlete brand ambassador for Christopher Cloos, joining seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady.

As part of the partnership, Brooksby will promote Christopher Cloos products and feature Christopher Cloos branding on his apparel when he takes the court. Christopher Cloos and Brooksby will also collaborate on the creation of his own line of sunglasses and blue light glasses.

"Jenson is coming off a very strong showing at the US Open and we believe he is the perfect partner to represent the brand and inspire future generations of athletes," said Julius Langkilde, CEO of Christopher Cloos. "As a fast-growing, challenger eyewear brand we see similarities between our journey and that of Jenson's as he begins to solidify himself as a top tennis talent. His electrifying performances on the court, coupled with his stellar reputation and style off of it, make this an ideal pairing and we're excited for what the future holds."

"Christopher Cloos' commitment to creating high quality, beautifully designed, environmentally friendly eyewear really resonates with me," said Brooksby. "I'm proud to partner with Christopher Cloos and play a role in building the brand here in the states. As I continue to develop my game on the court, I'm committed to growing with Christopher Cloos off of it. There's a lot to look forward to, and I'm especially excited to help design my own line of Christopher Cloos eyewear."

Brooksby, who started the year ranked No. 310 is now ranked No. 76 in the world (No. 44 in the 2021 ATP Race), and is coming off his best finish in a major as he reached the fourth round of the US Open before falling to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in four sets. Brooksby, a former Kalamazoo Boys 18's National Champion, who is 20 years old, became the youngest American to reach the US Open fourth round since a then 20-year-old Andy Roddick did so in 2002.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER CLOOS

Originally founded in 2017 at the Paloma Beach Club in the South of France following an iconic meeting with a charismatic man from Monaco by the name of Christopher Cloos, the Danish eyewear company has been expanding quickly and cementing themselves as one of the fastest growing eyewear companies in the Scandinavian region.

With timeless and minimalistic designs, albeit with a modern touch, the Danish company constantly reminds themselves and their audience about their original meeting with Christopher Cloos by incorporating the ideals of the South of France into their products and visuals.

Having travelled around the globe to find the best materials, the company has ensured a first-class customer experience with everything from product to packaging. Operating from two main offices in Europe and New York, Christopher Cloos is continuously expanding with recent launches in Sweden and Germany, while maintaining their biggest market in North American. Christopher Cloos eyewear is available in over 500 stores globally.

For more, visit https://christopher-cloos.com/ or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Christopher Cloos

Related Links

https://christopher-cloos.com

