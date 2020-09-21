Christopher J. Mackin, Acknowledged as Forbes/Shook "Best In-State Next-Gen Advisors," Joins Bleakley Financial Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother-Sister wealth management team, Christopher J. Mackin, CFP ® and Michelle Mackin, have joined Bleakley Financial Group. Operating out of Boca Raton, Florida and Fairfield, New Jersey - they become the 3rd and 4th advisors to affiliate with Bleakley in the last two months.

Christopher Mackin was acknowledged by Forbes/SHOOK as a "Best In-State Next-Gen Advisor" in August 2019 & "America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" list in July 2017 & 2018. The unique brother-sister team operates a planning focused wealth management practice serving C-level executives, affluent families and environmentally conscious companies.

Per Christopher Mackin, "Our decision to join Bleakley Financial Group was based on researching a better opportunity for both us and our clients. We've always focused on the planning process and the partnership with Bleakley allows us to improve upon that process, leveraging tools and resources we didn't have access to previously."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "We're very excited to have Christopher and Michelle partner with Bleakley. With a strong focus on socially conscious investing for their clients and a deep level of planning experience, we feel that they both bring a tremendous amount of value to the clients they serve. We look forward to supporting their growth with our complimentary services & resources for many years to come."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "Christopher and Michelle share our core values around client service, a robust planning process and pro-active client engagement. Our expanded advisor service model and open architecture investment platform provide our advisors the ability to be more responsive to client needs and serves to improve the experience for both advisors and their clients. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Christopher and Michelle."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

Advisors do not pay a fee for placement on Forbes Top Advisor rankings, which are independently determined by Shook Research. Forbes-ranked advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

