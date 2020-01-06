Christopher Longsworth and ENVY Are Nominated as Structures Awards Finalists by SFBJ

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Longsworth, founder of Invesca Development Group, has a track record of avant-garde projects that stand out from the crowd both in residential markets, and commercial.

Every year, South Florida Business Journal looks for best in class projects in selected categories to be part of Structures Awards competition, across tri-county area - Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The Structures Awards call to recognize the top-of-class projects, deals and deal makers in South Florida's real estate market among 15 unique categories, such as residential classes, commercial construction, etc.

Now in its 4th year, the 2019 Structures Awards and South Florida Business Journal have selected and recognized Invesca's newest project in the making - ENVY at Pompano Beach, as a finalist in its Best Speculative Project Category. Christopher Longsworth (Envy Pompano Beach) was nominated by: https://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida/event/163640/2019/2019-structures-awards

Best Speculative Project

This category includes new projects where construction started during the period of June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019, and is located in the tri-county area.

About ENVY at Pompano Beach :

Envy Pompano Beach is a 214 unit Hi-rise, market rate luxury rental project. The units will be spread across 2 buildings, each 11 stories high, with the first 3 floors dedicated to parking and commercial space with the following 8 as residential and common areas. Envy is situated on approximately 1.5 acres, directly on Atlantic Blvd, on the Northern portion of the Koi Residences and Marina Master planned development. Envy will benefit from the open parks and Marina access completed during the First Phase of development.

Why is it important :

ENVY is the FIRST large scale luxury Multifamily in the history of the downtown Pompano Beach area. "It is also the only asset of its kind that offers ocean access via the marina, at a given point" Christopher Longsworth adds.

What role did we play :

INVESCA, founded by Christopher Longsworth, is one of the only developers in South Florida to act as the Owner, Architect of Record, General Contractor and Shell Contractor in one entity. INVESCA is part of all processes during the development and takes a "hands on" approach that is second to none.

The design, amenity set, property management and unit features are all in an effort to set forth a new consideration for Downtown Pompano Beach living. ENVY at Pompano Beach is a true culmination of hard work, dedication and perseverance of the youngest development team in South Florida.

State Of The Art Amenities :

Leading the millennial trend toward healthier lifestyles, Envy's amenities will include a fully equipped cardio center. For both exercise and leisure there's a rooftop pool with cabanas. An onsite spa will take care of resident's pampering needs, while the pet spa will look after their four-legged friend's grooming. Residents will be able to unwind and socialize in the wine lounge, or stroll through the atrium-style zen garden and let the art recharge their creative side. Entertainment is offered with a big-screen experience available in the outdoor movie theater. For water sport enthusiasts, Marina access will be available.

