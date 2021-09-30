Christopher Lvoff, CFA, ASA, Joins Strategic Investment Group

"Chris brings deep asset management knowledge and extensive investment experience of working with investors of all types, including endowments, foundations, and pensions, to support our unwavering focus on being our client's trusted and durable partner," said Brian A. Murdock, Strategic's President and CEO. "We are confident that Chris's exceptional leadership and investment skills will complement Strategic's long established reputation for client-centric investment excellence."

Chris is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a CFA charterholder, and an Associate of the Society of Actuaries (ASA). He joins us from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he spent the past 14 years, most recently as Managing Director of their Multi-Asset Solutions team working with a variety of endowments, foundations, pensions, and sovereign institutions in designing, implementing, and overseeing multi-asset portfolios. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he worked at Towers Perrin in Philadelphia as an Actuarial Associate and consultant.

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, offers a comprehensive service platform for managing customized portfolios for institutional investors. Our proprietary process combines active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., venture capital/private equity, real estate, and/or hedge funds) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value. Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence.



Strategic had $30.8 billion in discretionary assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Staff information is as of August 10, 2021.

