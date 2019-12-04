Christopher M. George Recognized as 2019 HousingWire Vanguard

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher M. George, founder, president and CEO of CMG Financial, was honored as a 2019 HousingWire Vanguard. For its fifth annual list, HousingWire recognized select housing finance executives who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and service to the industry. The Vanguards were chosen by HousingWire's editorial board based on their accomplishments in the last 12 months, both within their respective companies and the housing sector they represent.

"HousingWire's Vanguards represent the most inspirational leaders, builders, and shapers of the housing industry," HousingWire Associate Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "It is one of the most distinguished awards in housing and personifies the executives that are raising the bar for this industry and taking it to new heights."

Throughout Mr. George's career, he has made a concerted effort to work with and lead notable trade organizations like the Mortgage Bankers Association and the California Mortgage Bankers Association. Since October 2018, Mr. George has served as the Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association. During this time, he has met with influential housing leaders around the country and served originators within his company and those working with other lenders throughout the U.S.

While serving as president and CEO of CMG Financial for the past 26 years, Mr. George has concurrently advocated on behalf of the consumer and the lender for responsible lending practices and a competitive mortgage market. In the past year, he oversaw the addition of 40 new retail branches which contributed to a 40% growth in year-over-year production. Under his leadership, the company has evolved and thrived regardless of the rate environment. In 2018, CMG Financial was ranked as the 15th overall top-producing lender by Scotsman Guide. Each of the company's origination channels – Retail (20th), Wholesale (7th), and Correspondent (6th) – were ranked individually as well.

CMG Financial maintains a customer-centric focus and is committed to making homeownership more accessible for all buyers, under the guidance of Mr. George. In 2005, the company launched the All in One™, an innovative loan that lowers total interest paid and speeds up repayment by combining your mortgage with your checking account. In 2017, HomeFundIt™ was launched to address the most pervasive problem today's home buyers face – the inability to save for a down payment. HomeFundIt™ enables and streamlines down payment gifting so friends and family can contribute toward the down payment.

In addition to his service to the mortgage industry, Mr. George is dedicated to giving back to the community through his charitable organization. In 2012, he founded the CMG Foundation to support nonprofit organizations through ongoing fundraising efforts and an annual Wine Tasting and Charity Auction. The CMG Foundation has raised millions for its beneficiary groups, including the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Cancer Support Community, and the MBA Opens Doors Foundation.

