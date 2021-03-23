Christopher Ranch Supports Local Education with New Children's Book

Elephant Garlic , starring one of Christopher Ranch's most celebrated products—an oversized member of the allium family—is the story of one young elephant's journey to discover his favorite food.

On March 2, the Christopher Family Foundation partnered with the Gilroy Unified School District to provide hard copies of their original children's picture book Elephant Garlic to schools in the area. Ken Christopher, President of the Foundation, will be reading the story throughout 2021 to Gilroy's elementary school children. Following the book's launch and virtual readings with Rod Kelley Elementary, the Foundation looks forward to working with many more schools in the near future.

Following the events of the 2019 Garlic Festival and the disruption of daily life due to the COVID pandemic, Christopher Ranch is looking to do what it can to better the lives of local youth.

