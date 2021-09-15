Christopher Tate Wins TMCSuperTech 2021 Grand Championship

CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council announced Christopher Tate of Mohawk Truck Inc., has been crowned as the TMCSuperTech 2021 Grand Champion during TMC's 2021 Fall Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition in Cleveland.

"On behalf of TMC, I'm thrilled to congratulate Christopher Tate on achieving top honors at this year's competition, earning the title TMCSuperTech Grand Champion," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "This competition showcases the most skilled and knowledgeable truck technicians the industry has to offer, and this award is a testament to Chris' professional talent and a distinguished milestone in his career as he wins his second Grand Championship title."



This was Tate's second Grand Championship, having won the top spot last at TMC in 2009. He was joined on the victory podium by Joseph C. Anderson Jr., Travel Centers of America, who placed second in competition, and Michael Kerfoot, also of Travel Centers of America, who placed third overall.



This year's competition consisted of a one-day, one-track competition featuring a written test and 11 skills stations, organized in a table-top format. Thirty-four professional technicians participated in this year's event. Prizes were awarded to all winners during TMC's awards luncheon ceremony at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland.

This year's team award went to Travel Centers of America, consisting Anderson and Kerfoot. The individual station winners were:

Station Name Company Written Joseph C. Anderson Jr. TravelCenters of America Wheel End Michael Kerfoot TravelCenters of America Transmission Lucas Coyle TravelCenters of America Engine and Aftertreatment John Norwood NationaLease Lighting Lucas Coyle TravelCenters of America Fuels and Lubes Christopher P. Tate Mohawk Truck Inc. Coolant and DEF Michael Kerfoot TravelCenters of America Fasteners Jose' J. Feliciano Dickinson Fleet Services Belts and Hoses Michael Kerfoot TravelCenters of America Service Information Michael Krause Clarke Power Services Inc. Brakes Jose' J. Feliciano Dickinson Fleet Services Suspension Christopher P. Tate Mohawk Truck Inc.

The complete order of finish was as follows:

1 Christopher P. Tate, Mohawk Truck Inc.

2 Joseph C. Anderson Jr., TravelCenters of America

3 Michael Kerfoot, TravelCenters of America

4 Michael Krause, Clarke Power Services, Inc.

5 Jose' J. Feliciano, Dickinson Fleet Services

6 Aaron K. Burdick, Clarke Power Services Inc.

7 Scott Davidson, TravelCenters of America

8 Lucas Coyle, TravelCenters of America

9 Jeremy Piepmeier, Dickinson Fleet Services

10 John Justin Kidd Sr., TravelCenters of America

11 Nathan Louis Olson, NationaLease

12 Brian Peters, NationaLease

13 Patrick Allen, TravelCenters of America

14 John Norwood, NationaLease

15 Morgan Barnes, MHC Truck Leasing

16 Garrett Bankston, Clarke Power Services Inc.

17 Joseph R. Catlin, Mohawk Truck Inc.

18 Jeff Brinkman, Dickinson Fleet Services

19 Azahel Chebon Palomino, Love's Travel Stops

20 Christopher Gerrald, TravelCenters of America

21 Joshua Lawhorn, Dickinson Fleet Services

22 James Robinson, Iron Buffalo Holdings Dba JECO

23 Alekrei Naranovich, Hogan Truck Leasing Inc.

24 Lucas Henson, Love's Travel Stops

25 Christopher Herndon, Love's Travel Stops

26 Curtis Hart, Transervice Logistics Inc.

27 Carroll Tipton, Sunoco LP

28 Anthony Black, Love's Travel Stops

29 Zachary Pagett, Love's Travel Stops

30 Caleb Walcott, Hogan Truck Leasing Inc.

31 Adam Mendoza, Transervice Logistics Inc.

32 Donovan Peshlakai, Love's Travel Stops

33 Christopher Thomas, Dickinson Fleet Services

34 Brandon Monroe, Dickinson Fleet Services

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

www.trucking.org

