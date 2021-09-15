Christopher Tate Wins TMCSuperTech 2021 Grand Championship

Claims Second Title in Premier Technician Skills Event

American Trucking Associations

Sep 15, 2021, 14:30 ET

CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council announced Christopher Tate of Mohawk Truck Inc., has been crowned as the TMCSuperTech 2021 Grand Champion during TMC's 2021 Fall Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition in Cleveland.

"On behalf of TMC, I'm thrilled to congratulate Christopher Tate on achieving top honors at this year's competition, earning the title TMCSuperTech Grand Champion," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "This competition showcases the most skilled and knowledgeable truck technicians the industry has to offer, and this award is a testament to Chris' professional talent and a distinguished milestone in his career as he wins his second Grand Championship title."

This was Tate's second Grand Championship, having won the top spot last at TMC in 2009. He was joined on the victory podium by Joseph C. Anderson Jr., Travel Centers of America, who placed second in competition, and Michael Kerfoot, also of Travel Centers of America, who placed third overall.

This year's competition consisted of a one-day, one-track competition featuring a written test and 11 skills stations, organized in a table-top format. Thirty-four professional technicians participated in this year's event. Prizes were awarded to all winners during TMC's awards luncheon ceremony at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland.

This year's team award went to Travel Centers of America, consisting Anderson and Kerfoot. The individual station winners were:

Station

Name

Company

Written

Joseph C. Anderson Jr.

TravelCenters of America

Wheel End

Michael Kerfoot

TravelCenters of America

Transmission

Lucas Coyle

TravelCenters of America

Engine and Aftertreatment

John Norwood

NationaLease

Lighting

Lucas Coyle

TravelCenters of America

Fuels and Lubes

Christopher P. Tate

Mohawk Truck Inc.

Coolant and DEF

Michael Kerfoot

TravelCenters of America

Fasteners

Jose' J. Feliciano

Dickinson Fleet Services

Belts and Hoses

Michael Kerfoot

TravelCenters of America

Service Information

Michael Krause

Clarke Power Services Inc.

Brakes

Jose' J. Feliciano

Dickinson Fleet Services

Suspension

Christopher P. Tate

Mohawk Truck Inc.

The complete order of finish was as follows:

1          Christopher P. Tate, Mohawk Truck Inc.
2          Joseph C. Anderson Jr., TravelCenters of America
3          Michael Kerfoot, TravelCenters of America
4          Michael Krause, Clarke Power Services, Inc.
5          Jose' J. Feliciano, Dickinson Fleet Services
6          Aaron K. Burdick, Clarke Power Services Inc.
7          Scott Davidson, TravelCenters of America
8          Lucas Coyle, TravelCenters of America
9          Jeremy Piepmeier, Dickinson Fleet Services
10        John Justin Kidd Sr., TravelCenters of America
11        Nathan Louis Olson, NationaLease
12        Brian Peters, NationaLease
13        Patrick Allen, TravelCenters of America
14        John Norwood, NationaLease
15        Morgan Barnes, MHC Truck Leasing
16        Garrett Bankston, Clarke Power Services Inc.
17        Joseph R. Catlin, Mohawk Truck Inc.
18        Jeff Brinkman, Dickinson Fleet Services
19        Azahel Chebon Palomino, Love's Travel Stops
20        Christopher Gerrald, TravelCenters of America
21        Joshua Lawhorn, Dickinson Fleet Services
22        James Robinson, Iron Buffalo Holdings Dba JECO
23        Alekrei Naranovich, Hogan Truck Leasing Inc.
24        Lucas Henson, Love's Travel Stops
25        Christopher Herndon, Love's Travel Stops
26        Curtis Hart, Transervice Logistics Inc.
27        Carroll Tipton, Sunoco LP
28        Anthony Black, Love's Travel Stops
29        Zachary Pagett, Love's Travel Stops
30        Caleb Walcott, Hogan Truck Leasing Inc.
31        Adam Mendoza, Transervice Logistics Inc.
32        Donovan Peshlakai, Love's Travel Stops
33        Christopher Thomas, Dickinson Fleet Services
34        Brandon Monroe, Dickinson Fleet Services

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward 

