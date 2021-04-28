Christopher Turnure Named Director of Investor Relations

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) announced today that Christopher Turnure has been named Director of Investor Relations. In his new role, Turnure will support NiSource Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasurer Randy Hulen as the company's primary points of contact for the investment community, including equity and fixed income investors.

"Chris brings extensive capital market expertise and specialized industry knowledge that benefits our entire capital structure," said Randy Hulen, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. "The addition of his financial experience and established Wall Street expertise underscore our commitment to enhancing our communications with investors."

Turnure joined NiSource after more than eight years at JPMorgan Chase, where he led the Commercial and Investment Bank's North American utilities and power equity research team. During a nearly 15-year career covering equities on Wall Street, Turnure has published research on NiSource and much of the electric, gas, water, renewables and independent power industries. Turnure holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Boston College.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com . Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource , www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc . NI-F



SOURCE NiSource Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nisource.com

