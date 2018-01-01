Chroma Offers Semiconductor Test Solutions beyond Your Expectation

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To be in the tech trend of IoT, Chroma ATE provides a wide portfolio of semiconductor IC test solutions ranging from ATE, PXI systems, IC handlers, and system level test solutions. Innovative Nanotech, a member of Chroma Group, has introduced nanoparticles monitoring systems for semiconductor front-end processes.

SuperSizer Nanoparticle Monitoring System

The technology nodes of semiconductor have advanced to 10 nm and 7 nm at an extremely fast speed, and will be 5 nm or even 3 nm in the near future. However, the capabilities of the current particle monitoring technologies can barely monitor particles larger than 20 nm, which lag far behind the industry need. Innovative Nanotech launched an in-line nanoparticle monitoring system, SuperSizer, to detect accurately and efficiently the size and distribution of nanoparticles less than 20 nm. SuperSizer is designed to work 24/7 to improve the purity of the wet chemicals and fabrication yield of semiconductor production.

SoC Test System for Smart Network

AI data analysis, big data statistics, voice identification, and network security are the keys to make home smarter and more convenient. In recent years, Chroma has been aggressively developing the equipment to test SoC chips used in the smart home ecosystems by providing highly integrated measurement solution to satisfy the low cost and complex SoC test requirements.

The HDAVO (High Density Audio Video Option) is an optional mixed-signal module that can provide source and capture test capabilities with Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG) and Digitizer (DGT) functions when integrated into an audio recognition SoC test system. The module has 8 AWG and 8 digitizers on an instrument board with sampling rate up to 400Msps for each AWG and 250Msps for each DGT. The advantages of high specification, low cost and multi-function make it suitable for a wide range of mixed signals tests and even applicable for I/Q signals development for the future 5G baseband chips. The CRISPro software environment provides a powerful tool for the users to edit or debug the test programs quickly and easily via a Graphic User Interface (GUI). The supported concurrent testing function not only reduces the programming time but also accelerates the production speed.

IoT Connectivity Test Solution

With its versatile wireless measurement technologies, the MP5806 RF tester is readily integrated into the classical portfolio of Chroma semiconductor test equipment, offering an upgrade option of RFIC testing for the pre-existing Chroma VLSI / SoC test systems in addition to their essential capabilities in testing digital, analog, or mixed-signal IC. Developed by Adivic Technology in Chroma Group, the MP5806 RF tester supports major Internet of Things (IoT) wireless standards such as NB-IoT, GPS/BeiDou, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, tuner, and others. Its broadband VSG/VSA module with 10MHz~6GHz full-frequency coverage can comprehensively cover future wireless standards.

PXIe Digital I/O Card with ATE Function

The Chroma 33010 PXIe Digital I/O Card provides automatic test functions based on PXIe architecture to meet the coming demand of PXI testing. To satisfy smaller IC channels and increasingly complex test functions, especially on IoT and automotive electronics IC, the PXI/PXIe architecture in semiconductor tests offers advantages of diversity and flexibility in MCU, MEMS, RF IC and PMIC testing. It is also feasible for porting to Chroma 3380D (256 channels), Chroma 3380P (512 channels) and Chroma 3380 (1024 channels) for mass-production as they have high similarity in both software and hardware.

