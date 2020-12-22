ChromaCode Named Finalist in XPRIZE Rapid Covid Testing Competition

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc. today announced that the company has been named a finalist in the $6 million XPRIZE Rapid Covid Testing competition, a six-month competition to develop faster, cheaper and easier-to-use COVID-19 testing methods at scale.

"Fast, affordable and accessible testing is crucial to containing the COVID-19 pandemic and safely reopening schools, businesses and other vital institutions around the world," said Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE.

ChromaCode's testing solution is based on the company's HDPCR™️ — or high-definition PCR — technology. HDPCR is a cost-effective upgrade of real-time PCR that utilizes digital signal processing, enhanced PCR reagents and cloud-based software to increase testing efficiency dramatically.

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, ChromaCode's goal has been to enable fast and affordable testing at scale," said Greg Gosch, ChromaCode's Co-founder, President and CEO. "We're honored and excited to be selected as an XPRIZE finalist and look forward to working on our shared objectives."

"ChromaCode's HDPCR leverages the sensitivity and specificity of real-time PCR — the gold standard for molecular testing," said Chris MacDonald, Vice President of Operations & Data Science at ChromaCode. "Because HDPCR is platform-agnostic, it allows us to leverage the existing global real-time PCR instrument base, meaning our technology can be quickly and easily employed by large or small testing centers everywhere."

About ChromaCode

ChromaCode is a software and reagent technology company that uses digital signal processing to dramatically improve clinical molecular analysis. The company's unique core of data scientists and molecular biologists leverage patented mathematical methods and algorithms to extract new information from biochemistry reactions. This approach substantially increases the performance capabilities of today's gold-standard molecular diagnostics platforms at a very low cost. For more information, visit ChromaCode.com.

SOURCE ChromaCode

Related Links

https://chromacode.com

