Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market, 2025 - Major Players are Agilent Technologies, Waters, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, and PerkinElmer

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market by Product (Columns, Autosamplers, Vials, Detectors, Fraction Collectors, Pressure Regulators), Technology (LC, GC), End-user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0%

The high adoption of HPLC owing to its high sensitivity and accuracy and its growing importance in drug approvals, advantages associated with and acceptance of the UPLC technique in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO industry, rising crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, and rising food safety concerns are driving the market growth.



Autosampler Accessories and Consumables are expected to witness the highest growth of all product types in the chromatography accessories and consumables market during the forecast period

Based on product, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented into columns, column accessories and consumables, autosamplers, autosampler accessories and consumables, flow management accessories and consumables, chromatography fittings and tubing, detectors, mobile phase accessories and consumables, fraction collectors, pressure regulators, and other accessories and consumables.



Autosampler Accessories and Consumables are expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the use of autosamplers in oil & gas, forensics, environmental, medical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries to analyze a sample for quality control, purity, or to look for a particular analyte.



The liquid chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market, by technology



On the basis of technology, the chromatography accessories and consumables market is broadly segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other technologies. In 2019, the liquid chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of this market. This is because liquid chromatography is the most widely used chromatography technique.



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region can mainly be attributed to the fact that big pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug discovery and development studies to countries within this region. This has led to an increase in the demand for separation procedures.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US) are some of the major players operating in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Collaborations Between Chromatography Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutes

Growing Popularity of Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques

Development of Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels

Growing Food Safety Concerns

Growing Importance of Chromatography Tests in the Drug Approval Process

Restraints

High Cost of Chromatography Equipment

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Development of Improved Gas Chromatography Columns for Petrochemical Applications

Growing Proteomics Market

Growing Demand for Chromatography Instruments in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Presence of Alternative Technologies to Chromatography

Impact of Covid-19 on the Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market

Ecosystem: Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market, by Product



7 Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market, by Technology



8 Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market, by End-user



9 Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles



12 Appendix



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Dani Instruments

GE Healthcare (Cytiva)

Gilson, Inc.

Gl Sciences

Hamilton Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Jasco, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Phenomenex

Restek Corporation

Scion Instruments

Shimadzu Corporation

Sri Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Trajan Scientific

Valco Instruments Company, Inc.

Waters Corporation

