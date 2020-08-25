Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market worth $4.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Product (Columns, Autosamplers, Vials, Detectors, Fraction Collectors, Pressure Regulators), Technology (LC, GC), End-user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, Clinics)-Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market is estimated to be USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1294

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, collaborations between chromatography instrument manufacturers and research laboratories, rising adoption of hyphenated technologies, favorable policies to reduce environmental pollution levels, growing food safety concerns, and increasing importance of chromatographic tests in the drug approval process.

The chromatography consumables market includes major tier I and II suppliers like Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, and PerkinElmer. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players have shut down due to COVID-19. Despite of the challenging situation, industries are gradually recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Also, as supply and distribution channels are beginning to open up, business operations are likely to rise at a slow and steady rate in the near future. Thus, the pandemic is not estimated to have long-term effects on the fundamental growth drivers in the chromatography products market. It is estimated that market reconciliation and development would be seen toward the end of 2020

Browse in-depth TOC on "Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market"

189 – Tables

29 – Figures

252 – Pages

The chromatography columns segment is expected to account for the largest share of the chromatography accessories market, by product, in 2020

On the basis of product, the chromatography consumables market is broadly classified into columns, column accessories and consumables, autosamplers, autosampler accessories and consumables, flow management accessories and consumables, chromatography fittings and tubing, detectors, mobile phase accessories and consumables, fraction collectors, pressure regulators, and other accessories and consumables. The chromatography columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market in 2020 due to the wide usage of chromatography techniques in various industries, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, food & beverage, agriculture, environmental safety, and forensics.

The liquid chromatography segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market, by technology

On the basis of technology, the chromatography accessories market is categorized into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other technologies. Liquid chromatography is further segmented into high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-pressure liquid chromatography (UPLC), low-pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC), flash chromatography, and other LC technologies.

In 2020, the liquid chromatography segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the wide use of HPLC techniques and the growing demand for UPLC systems (which provide faster analysis and better resolution.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1294

North America dominated the global chromatography consumables market in 2019

North America accounted for the largest share of the chromatography accessories market in 2019. The large share of this regional market can primarily be attributed to the increased funding in medical research, presence of stringent drug development regulations, and the growing number of metabolomics research activities in the US.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US) are some of the major players operating in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market. These players are increasingly focusing on new product launches and partnerships to expand their product offerings across the globe

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=1294

Browse Related Reports:

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (Instruments (Systems, Detectors), Consumables (Columns, Filters), and Accessories), Application (Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Forensics), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hplc-market-117899209.html

Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Pressure Regulators, Gas Generators), End-User (Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Agencies, Pharma & Biotech), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-chromatography-market-101656773.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/chromatography-accessories-consumables-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/chromatography-accessories-consumables.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets