Chromatography Market Projections to 2023 with Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Labs, Danaher, Shimadzu Corp, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chromatography Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chromatography market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

The increasing number of conferences and symposiums is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth during the forecast period. This rise in the number is aimed at promoting the efficiency of chromatography techniques while creating a higher awareness about chromatography and its applications among universities and research organizations.

It also aids professionals to perform in-depth research on several aspects, including separation techniques. These conferences also allow the vendors to launch new products with improved efficiency and accuracy, thus benefitting the market growth.

Growing demand for portable analytical systems

One of the growth drivers of the global chromatography market is the growing demand for portable analytical systems. The demand for handheld systems that offer higher portability enabling end-users to perform rapid, high-quality analysis at the site of investigation is boosting the growth of the market.

Presence of alternative techniques

One of the challenges in the growth of the global chromatography market is the presence of alternative techniques. The presence of alternative techniques that provide advantages over the chromatography technique might hinder the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the chromatography market are increasingly focusing on strategic developments such as product innovations to extend their product portfolios and ensure the availability of chromatography products among end-users.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

