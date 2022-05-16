Chromatography Resin Market worth $3.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Chromatography Resin Market by Type, Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Chromatography Resin Market will grow to USD 3.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% from USD 2.6 billion in 2022. This growth is primarily triggered by the increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies. Almost all the major pharmaceutical companies have undertaken R&D on therapeutic antibodies. In the purification of monoclonal antibodies, anionic impurities such as nucleic acids and endotoxins are removed through anion exchange chromatography. Thus, the integral role of chromatography techniques in the development of monoclonal antibodies is expected to drive the chromatography resin market.

Natural polymers is the largest chromatography resin type of chromatography resin market.

Natural polymer used in chromatography techniques is extracted from living cells such as plant and bacteria cells. Agarose, cellulose, and dextran are the natural polymers that are most commonly used as resins in chromatography applications. Chitosan is also used as a resin in a few ion chromatography applications. Most of these natural polymeric resins are polysaccharides. The major advantage of these natural polymers is their hydrophilic nature, as they have a large number of hydroxyl groups in their structure. These factors drive the demand for natural polymer chromatography resin.

Ion Exchange is estimated to be the largest technique of the chromatography resin market in terms of volume during the forecast period.

IEX chromatography accounted the largest share in the global chromatography resin market, in terms of volume, in 2021. Ion exchange chromatography is a technique by which molecules are separated based on the reversible ionic interactions between molecules of analyte and the oppositely charged stationary resin. The stationary resin is typically a cross-linked polymer matrix (often agarose) with a functional group attached to it. The largest share of IEX chromatography, in terms of volume, can be attributed to the increasing demand for this technique in the pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is projected to be the fastest growing application of the chromatography resin market in terms of value during the forecast period.

Chromatography helps in the analysis of isotopes (in the downstream processing of proteins) and optimizing biochemical processes in the biopharmaceutical industry. Paper chromatography is used to separate, identify, and quantify biomolecules (such as nucleotides, nucleosides, purines, and pyrimidines). Similarly, HPLC is used for the separation of nucleotide glycation reaction products. After the US FDA relaxed the rules for new drug approvals in April 2014, the production capacity of biotechnology manufacturing companies increased (Source: US FDA). This has enabled companies to invest in and expand the purchase of machinery and equipment in order to upgrade their technologies. The increased R&D expenditure of biotechnology companies is expected to lead to the increased usage of chromatography, thus bolstering the market for chromatography resin.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for chromatography resin during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. A large number of global pharmaceutical players are setting up R&D centers in these countries due to economic benefits and the availability of skilled professionals. Rising concern over food safety and increasing investments in pharmaceutical and life science research is driving the demand for chromatography resin in this region. The key market players profiled in the report include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Bio-Works Technologies AB (Sweden), Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), among others.

