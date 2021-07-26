Chromatography Software Market Size To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chromatography software market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the factors contributing to market growth are the rise in the adoption of chromatography technology in R&D activities in various fields and industry verticals and the rising investment in pharmaceutical research and development.

Key Insights & Findings:

The integrated segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to a rise in the adoption and demand for workflow integration for faster coordination and access to data

The web and cloud-based segment held a higher market share in 2020 as it facilitates the real-time tracking of data, higher free storage to store a huge amount of data, quick and remote access to the data, lower handling cost, and easy data backup

The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share as chromatography techniques are used for quality assurance activities to produce purified safe products in the pharmaceutical industry

In 2020, North America held the majority of the market share in terms of revenue owing to the higher adoption of technology in laboratory testing and research activities in the region. Moreover, the technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of key market players are likely to support market growth

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow fast over the forecast period due to the rise in the adoption of technology and automation in research activities and laboratories, and the rise in the government initiatives towards automation and technological development in laboratories and research activities

The growing regulations and concerns related to food and drugs, the environment, and the extensive growth in the pharmaceutical research activities to develop drugs, further support the demand for chromatography techniques and supporting software. Moreover, the Covid-19 had a positive impact on the market owing to an increase in the research activities using chromatography techniques to analyze the drugs and their efficacy as a treatment.

The usage of chromatography technology in research activities and growing automation and technological integration for improved efficiency and performance are further boosting the market growth. In addition, the growth in the number of market players offering advanced solutions and technologies by developing comprehensible software and configurable interface for improved efficiency, and accurate and swift results is further driving the adoption of chromatography software.

Grand View Research has segmented the global chromatography software market based on type, deployment model, application, and region:

Chromatography Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Standalone



Integrated

Chromatography Software Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

On-premise



Web & Cloud-Based

Chromatography Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical Industry



Forensic Testing



Environmental Testing



Food Industry

Chromatography Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Europe



U.K.



Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Chromatography Software Market

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Cytiva, DataApex

Gilson Inc.

KNAUER

Restek Corporation

Scion Instruments

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

