Chromium Phosphate Market to Grow by USD 37.32 Mn from 2022 to 2026, Driven by Growing Automotive Industry in APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromium Phosphate Market by Application (Architectural purposes, Corrosion protection, Medical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the industrial planetary mixers market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 37.32 million. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chromium Phosphate Market 2022-2026

Chromium Phosphate Market Segmentation

Application

Architectural purposes



Corrosion protection



Medical



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will account for 47% of market growth. The chromium phosphate market in APAC is primarily dominated by China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The growing production of automobiles and related components will facilitate the chromium phosphate market growth in APAC over the forecast period. To know about additional segments. Buy our Sample Report.

Chromium Phosphate Market Vendors

American Elements



BASF SE



CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG



Merck KGaA



Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.



Oxkem Ltd



Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd

Product Insights and News

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The growing automotive industry in APAC is one of the key drivers supporting the chromium phosphate market growth. Factors such as rapid industrialization and rising disposable income have improved the standard of living and increased the demand for automobiles in APAC. Moreover, industrial chromium phosphate coatings offer superior weather resistance and enhance the appearance of automobiles. Therefore, the thriving automotive industry in APAC has accelerated the consumption of chromium phosphate-induced industrial coatings and rendered the region a leading geographical segment in the market.

Chromium Phosphate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 37.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Elements, BASF SE, CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Oxkem Ltd, and Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

