Chronic Disease Stakeholders Join SOLVE M.E. in Push for Federally Funded Research into Long COVID

"Preliminary evidence suggests that nearly five million Americans will experience Long COVID regardless of infection severity, which will likely result in a post-viral chronic fatigue crisis," said Oved Amitay, CEO of Solve M.E. "Solve M.E. and our stakeholder allies call on Congress to act now to support new NIH and CDC funding for research into the health needs of this rapidly growing patient population."

The letter cites warnings from leading public health officials — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — about the estimated 3.2 million Americans that could be temporarily or permanently disabled by Long COVID symptoms. Indeed, studies show that 66 percent of patients with post-viral acute respiratory distress syndrome report experiencing severe fatigue after 12 months, consistent with Dr. Fauci's analysis that Long COVID symptoms are "highly suggestive" of ME/CFS. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for funding, research, diagnostics, and treatment into Long COVID.

Chronic disease experts unanimously agree that in order to adequately address Long COVID complications, Congress must act immediately and appropriate the following funds:

$110 million for the establishment of Long COVID Collaborative Research Centers and Centers of Excellence;

for the establishment of Long COVID Collaborative Research Centers and Centers of Excellence; $60 million toward expanding post-viral disease research;

toward expanding post-viral disease research; $3.5 million for the development and issuance of medical guidance about Long COVID to medical providers and front-line health professionals; and

for the development and issuance of medical guidance about Long COVID to medical providers and front-line health professionals; and $300,000 toward convening experts and stakeholders to establish data harmonization.

"We strongly encourage these funds be allocated to the NIH and CDC by way of the congressional appropriations process or a future COVID-19 relief package so this critically important research can begin immediately," said Amitay.

About Solve ME/CFS Initiative

Solve M.E. is the leading, national non-profit organization solely dedicated to solving ME/CFS. We are committed to making ME/CFS understood, diagnosable, and treatable. Solve M.E. works to accelerate the discovery of safe and effective treatments and strives for an aggressive expansion of funding for research that will lead to a cure.

To learn more, visit our website at www.solveCFS.org

