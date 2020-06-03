Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Epidemiology Assessment 2017-2030: United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom and Japan

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Chronic kidney disease in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology Segmentation



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD, Prevalent cases of CKD by stage, Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies, Comorbidities associated with CKD, Dialysis dependency in CKD) scenario of Chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



The CKD report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



Scope of the Report

The report covers detailed overview of Chronic kidney disease explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of CKD in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, and Japan )

, , , , UK, and ) The report provides the insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Chronic kidney disease in seven major markets covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) and Japan

, EU5 ( , , , , UK) and The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of the disease

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology by Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD, Prevalent cases of CKD by stage, Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies, Comorbidities associated with CKD, Dialysis dependency in CKD in 7MM

Report Highlights

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease

Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Prevalent cases of CKD by stage, Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies, Comorbidities associated with CKD, Dialysis dependency in CKD

KOL - Views



The publisher interviews, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Chronic Kidney Disease across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Chronic Kidney Disease?

What are the current available treatments of Chronic Kidney Disease?

The findings from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Health Information Center (NIDDK) suggests that the overall prevalence of CKD increased from 12 percent to 14 percent between 1988 and 1994 and from 1999 to 2004 but has remained relatively stable since 2004.



Similarly, the National Kidney Foundation states that CKD affects an estimated 37 million people in the U.S. (15% of the adult population; more than 1 in 7 adults) and approximately 90% of those with CKD do not even know they have it. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that not all patients with kidney disease progress to kidney failure.



Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Chronic Kidney Disease



3. SWOT Analysis for Chronic Kidney Disease



4. Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. The KDIGO classification of CKD

4.3. Risk factors associated with CKD

4.4. Signs and symptoms

4.5. Pathophysiology

4.6. Complications

4.7. Disease Progression

4.8. Diagnosis, Screening and Prevention



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

5.2.1 Country Wise-Epidemiology of CKD

5.3. The United States

5.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.3.2. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD

5.3.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage

5.3.4. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in the United States

5.3.5. Comorbidities associated with CKD in the United States

5.3.6. Dialysis Dependency in CKD

5.4. EU-5

5.5. Japan

6. Treatment and Management

6.1. Biosimilars

6.2. Treatment guidelines for CKD

6.2.1. Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Clinical Practice Guideline

6.2.2. NICE Guidelines

6.3. Case Study

6.3.1. Improving Outcomes for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

6.4. Patient Journey for CKD



7. Unmet Needs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uiphkg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

