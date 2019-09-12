Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market - Global Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CLBP in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of CLBP from 2017 to 2028 segmented by the seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

The CLBP market report gives a thorough understanding of the CLBP by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for CLBP in the US, Europe, and Japan.

The CLBP market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market, and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



A number of medications have proven to be effective in chronic pain disorders and their use individually or in combination should improve the management of chronic pain. Especially for neuropathic pain, the medications recommended as first-line treatments include TCAs, SNRIs, calcium channel a2-d ligands, and lidocaine patch. Opioid analgesics and tramadol are recommended as second-line treatments that can be considered for first-line use in selected clinical circumstances.



A thorough understanding of pain mechanisms and good communication between physicians and patients are required to improve patient outcomes. Avoiding ineffective treatments and maximizing the treatments that have been proven beneficial in clinical trials (i.e., evidence-based treatments) are likely to produce better outcomes than have often been experienced by clinicians and patients in the management of chronic pain. Additionally, identifying and co-managing pain that is comorbid with psychiatric disorders have promise for improving both the physical and psychological outcomes.



Furthermore, the multimodality treatment of chronic pain incorporates not only this approach to pharmacological treatment, but also non-pharmacological strategies such as interventional pain management, physiotherapy, psychotherapy, and pain rehabilitation.



The market size of CLBP in the 7MM is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% for the study period (2017-2028). The current market size of CLBP is entirely dependent on supportive treatment regimens, along with the drugs that have been approved to treat comorbidities associated with CLBP, and those that are in general approved for chronic pain. The supportive therapies are either prescribed as monotherapy or are given in combination. The prescription of these therapies varies greatly among the 7MM countries, i.e. while opioids remain the mainstay of treatment in the United States, NSAIDs are more commonly prescribed in the EU-5 countries.



With the launch of the effective branded targeted therapies, the market is going to rise which will introduce another USD 623.19 million in 2022, to the overall therapies market. Of the emerging therapies, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus, Pfizer/Eli Lilly and Company, Mesoblast, Nektar Therapeutics, Egalet Corporation are expected to enter the treatment market, with their respective products, during the forecast period [2019-2028].



The current opioid prescription market is expected to decline in the coming years. This may be attributed to the fact that in the coming years, patients with CLBP will switch from currently prescribed opioids to emerging opioid therapies, such as, NKTR-181 (Nektar Therapeutics), Buprenorphine (CAM2038; Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus), and Egalet-002 (Egalet Corporation), which have proven safety and efficacy in CLBP patients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2017

2.2. Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2028



3. Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Signs and Symptoms

3.3. Causes and Risk Factors

3.4. Genetics of Chronic Lower Back Pain

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.5.1. Degenerative Cascade

3.5.2. Mechanistic factors involved behind the cause of CLBP

3.5.3. Neuroplasticity and central sensitization

3.5.4. Connective tissue remodeling in CLBP

3.5.5. Effect of connective tissue pathology on sensory afferent modulation

3.5.6. CLBP and Connective Tissue Remodeling

3.5.7. Pathophysiological model

3.6. Type of pain

3.6.1. Diskogenic pain

3.6.2. Lumbar spinal stenosis

3.6.3. Sacroiliac pain

3.6.4. Facet-joint pain

3.6.5. Radicular pain

3.6.6. Muscular pain

3.7. Diagnosis

3.7.1. Clinical History

3.7.2. Physical Examination

3.7.3. Imaging Guidelines

3.7.4. Assessment of Pain



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

4.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

4.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

4.6. Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM



5. United States Epidemiology

5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

5.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

5.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

5.6. Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in the United States

5.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in the United States

5.8. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in the United States



6. EU5 Epidemiology



7. Japan Epidemiology



8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Non-pharmacological treatments

8.2. Pharmacologic Treatments

8.2.1. Non-opioids Analgesics

8.2.2. Opioid Analgesics

8.2.3. Tramadol W

8.2.4. Antidepressants

8.2.5. Muscle relaxants

8.3. Treatment Algorithm



9. Proposed Guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain

9.1. NICE Guidelines

9.1.1. Recommendation

9.2. Center of disease control and prevention (CDC) Guidelines

9.2.1. Recommendations

9.3. American College of Physicians (ACP) Guidelines

9.3.1. Recommendations



10. Unmet Needs



11. Marketed Products

11.1. Cymbalta (Duloxetine): Eli Lilly and Company

11.1.1. Product Description

11.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.1.3. Clinical development

11.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.1.5. Advantages and disadvantages

11.1.6. Product Profile

11.2. Xtampza: Collegium Pharmaceutical

11.3. Butrans (buprenorphine): Purdue Pharma

11.4. Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International



12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. NKTR-181: Nektar Therapeutics

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

12.3. Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer

12.4. Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals

12.5. MPC-06-ID (Rexlemestrocel-L): Mesoblast

12.6. CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus

12.7. Egalet-002: Egalet Corporation

12.8. ALLOD-2: Allodynic Therapeutics

12.9. Clonidine Micropellets (STX-051): Sollis Therapeutics

12.10. GRT6005: Grnenthal GmbH

12.11. AB001: Frontier Biotechnologies

12.12. ASP7962: Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.

12.13. AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate): Axsome Therapeutics

12.14. YH14618: Yuhan Corporation

12.15. IDCT: DiscGenics

12.16. SP-102: Semnur Pharmaceuticals

12.17. SX600: SpineThera



13. Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): 7MM Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in 7MM

13.3. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by Therapies in the 7MM

13.4. Opioid Epidemic across the 7MM Countries



Companies Mentioned

Eli Lilly and Company

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Purdue Pharma

BioDelivery Sciences International

Nektar Therapeutics

Eli Lilly/Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mesoblast

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus

Egalet Corporation

Allodynic Therapeutics

Sollis Therapeutics

Grnenthal GmbH

Frontier Biotechnologies

Astellas Pharma Europe B.V

Axsome Therapeutics

Yuhan Corporation

DiscGenics

Semnur Pharmaceuticals

SpineThera

