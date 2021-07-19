Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market in Pharmaceuticals Industry|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio
Jul 19, 2021, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market is poised to grow by USD 5.63 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of COPD, the strong pipeline and new drug approvals, and the growing demand for fixed-dose combinations.
The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the expanding research in curative approaches as one of the prime reasons driving the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market covers the following areas:
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market Sizing
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market Forecast
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Exela Pharma Sciences LLC
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market- Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market is segmented by therapy (serotonin receptor antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonists, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market- The cell culture media and reagents market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic institutions and research laboratories, and others) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Exela Pharma Sciences LLC
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-drugs-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-drugsmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article