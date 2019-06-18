Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market 2019-2026: AstraZeneca's Triple Therapy PT010 will Strengthen its Franchise
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. In 2004, it was the fourth most common cause of death in the world, and it is projected to be the third most common cause of death by 2030. COPD is characterized by diminished lung function, and is often accompanied by respiratory symptoms including chronic productive cough, wheezing, and dyspnea (shortness of breath). The most prominent risk factor for COPD worldwide is cigarette smoking. COPD is more common in men and the elderly, driven by long-term exposure to risk factors and the irreversible progression of COPD over time.
Market Snapshot
- The COPD market will continue to grow due to the success of combination therapies.
- Significant unmet need remains for novel therapies that prevent COPD disease progression in addition to providing symptomatic improvement.
- An increase in the total COPD population is predicted in all included markets due to aging populations.
- Paleontologists excited about the arrival of triple therapies as they will simplify disease management.
- AstraZeneca's triple therapy PT010 will strengthen its franchise, allowing it to offer a comprehensive treatment option.
- Payers are likely to demand favorable pricing for new combination LABA/LAMAs and triple combination ICS/LABA/LAMA inhalers.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 31 July 2018)
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Advair
Product Profile: Anoro Ellipta
Product Profile: Arcapta Neohaler
Product Profile: Bevespi Aerosphere
Product Profile: Breo Ellipta
Product Profile: Daliresp
Product Profile: Duaklir Pressair
Product Profile: Incruse Ellipta
Product Profile (Late Stage): Pt010
Product Profile: Seebri Neohaler
Product Profile: Spiriva
Product Profile: Stiolto Respimat
Product Profile: Striverdi Respimat
Product Profile: Symbicort
Product Profile: Trelegy Ellipta
Product Profile: Trimbow
Product Profile: Tudorza Pressair
Product Profile: Utibron Neohaler
TREATMENT: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 31 July 2018)
Overview
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Unmet Needs In Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Pipeline Drugs And Future Treatment
EPIDEMIOLOGY: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 22 January 2019)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 31 July 2018)
Overview
Product Overview
COPD PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS (Published on 11 May 2016)
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Context
Global Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights
Us Pricing
Us Payer Insights
Us Reimbursement
Japan
Five Major Eu Markets Pricing
Five Major Eu Markets Payer Insights
Generic Ics/Laba Inhalers In The Five Major Eu Markets
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
UK
Methodology
PIPELINE: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE (Published on 31 July 2018)
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Nucala
Product Profile (Late Stage): Pt010
Product Profile (Late Stage): Revefenacin
Share this article