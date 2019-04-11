Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 -2026

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market.Rise in prevalence of COPD, increase in the adoption of combination therapy, and surge in awareness about COPD treatment are the key factors anticipated to drive the global market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05750465/?utm_source=PRN

Additionally, increase in the geriatric population, rise in importance of COPD management, and surge in the number of respiratory care centers contribute to the growth of the global market. According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) 2018, COPD is the third leading cause of death in the U.S., with large portion of population being undiagnosed.



The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug class, distribution channel, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market.

New drug development by market players through collaborations and increase in research and development expenditure are anticipated to drive the global market.In February 2016, Propeller Health and Novartis Pharma AG entered into collaboration to develop a custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a device indicated for COPD treatments.



This collaboration aims to connect these medications to Propeller's digital health platform.

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market: Key Segments

In terms of drug class, the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market has been segmented into combination, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitors, mucokineticsm and others.The combination segment has been divided into long acting muscarinic antagonist & inhaled corticosteroids (LAMA-ICS), long acting beta agonist & inhaled corticosteroids (LABA-ICS), triple therapy, and others.



The bronchodilators segment has been classified into long acting beta agonist (LABA), short acting beta agonist (SABA), and long acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA).Based on distribution channel, the market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The retail pharmacies segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR due to increase in the number of patients preferring retail pharmacies. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market has been segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the market report include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., and Orion Corporation.



The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market has been segmented as below:

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, by Drug Class

Combination

Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist & Inhaled Corticosteroids (LAMA-ICS)

Long Acting Beta Agonist & Inhaled Corticosteroids (LABA-ICS)

Triple Therapy

Others



Bronchodilators

Long Acting Beta Agonist (LABA)

Short Acting Beta Agonist (SABA)

Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist (LAMA)

Corticosteroids

Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors

Mucokinetics

Others

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05750465/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

