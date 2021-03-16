Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During the Study Period 2018-2030, Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Pain Market Insights report offers comprehensive information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Chronic Pain market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chronic Pain market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Germany), and Japan).

The report also covers current Chronic Pain treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the vital points from the Chronic Pain Drug Market report:

An increase in Chronic Pain prevalence along with rising geriatric population, heightened awareness , better access to treatment , the advent of alternative novel therapeutic options to addictive opioids, and support from several international organizations are the major driving forces of Chronic Pain market size.

heightened , better , the advent of alternative novel therapeutic options to addictive opioids, and support from several international organizations are the major driving forces of Chronic Pain market size. Identification of biomarkers for Chronic Pain, mechanism-based diagnosis of chronic back pain and arthritis pain, safety concerns with higher-efficacy dosing of NGF targeted drugs continue to pose major challenges in the growth of the Chronic Pain market.

for Chronic Pain, of chronic back pain and arthritis pain, safety concerns with higher-efficacy dosing of continue to pose major challenges in the growth of the Chronic Pain market. Opioids have been the mainstay of treatment for patients experiencing moderate to severe pain, with around 168 million prescriptions (~ 51.4 prescriptions per 100 persons) written for opioids in 2018 in the US. Although in the US, the overall national opioid dispensing rate declined from 2012 to 2019 , and in 2019, the dispensing rate had fallen to the lowest in the 14 years, around 46.7 prescriptions per 100 persons (total of more than 153 million opioid prescriptions).

have been the mainstay of treatment for patients experiencing moderate to severe pain, with around prescriptions (~ prescriptions per 100 persons) written for opioids in in the US. Although in the US, the overall declined from , and in 2019, the dispensing rate had fallen to the in the 14 years, around prescriptions per 100 persons (total of more than opioid prescriptions). Approved medications in the Chronic Pain therapy market include Emgality (Galcanezumab), Savella (Milnacipran), Vyepti (Eptinezumab), Tarlige (Mirogabalin), Aimovig (Erenumab), and Ajovy (Fremanezumab).

(Galcanezumab), (Milnacipran), (Eptinezumab), (Mirogabalin), (Erenumab), and (Fremanezumab). Key pharmaceutical players such as Centrexion Therapeutics (CNTX-4975), Pfizer and Eli Lilly (Tanezumab), Regeneron , Teva Pharmaceuticals and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Fasinumab), Sorrento Therapeutics (Resiniferatoxin), Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC599), Ampio Pharmaceuticals (Ampion), Samumed (Lorecivivint), Gruenthal and Mesoblast (MPC-06-ID), Biogen (BIIB074), Allergan (Atogepant) among several others are evaluating different novel therapeutic approaches for the management of Chronic Pain in the 7MM.

(CNTX-4975), and (Tanezumab), , and (Fasinumab), (Resiniferatoxin), (TLC599), (Ampion), (Lorecivivint), (MPC-06-ID), Biogen (BIIB074), (Atogepant) among several others are evaluating different novel therapeutic approaches for the management of Chronic Pain in the 7MM. The Chronic Pain pipeline therapies include Fasinumab (REGN475), Atogepant , Lorecivivint (SM04690), Resiniferatoxin , Ampion , TLC599 , CNTX-4975 , Vixotrigine , Rexlemestrocel , and LY3016859 , among various others.

(REGN475), , (SM04690), , , , , , , and , among various others. Among all the Chronic Pain emerging therapies, Rexlemestrocel (Gruenthal and Mesoblast) is expected to occupy the maximum share of the Chronic Pain market owing to promising efficacy signals shown in the phase II trial and also expected premium pricing.

Chronic pain is pain, which lasts for more than three months. The pain worsens with time and recurs at undefined periods of time. In normal cases, after healing pain subsidizes; however, in the case of Chronic Pain, the pain persists even after months of treating the root cause.

Chronic Pain may last up to 6 months or even longer, depending on the cause of the injury. The most common causes of Chronic Pain include lower back pain (LBP), arthritis pain, headache and neuropathic pain.

Chronic Pain Epidemiology

As per DelveInsight Chronic Pain epidemiological analysis, the year 2020 recorded a total prevalence of 187,786,024 cases in the 7MM, which is further anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

The Chronic Pain market report proffers historical as well as forecasted analysis of epidemiology for the study period from 2018 to 2030 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Chronic Pain Prevalent Cases

Total Chronic Pain Diagnosed Cases

Age-specific Chronic Pain Cases

Cause-specific Chronic Pain Cases

Severity-specific Chronic Pain Cases

Treated Chronic Pain Cases

Chronic Pain Treatment Market

The Chronic Pain treatment market comprises nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), acetaminophen, opioids, opioid-like agents, or combinations of opioids and non-narcotic analgesics, corticosteroids, antirheumatics /immunological agents, and anticonvulsants. Nerve blocks, epidural steroid injections, nerve ablation, and other forms of injection-based procedures are used to manage chronic back pain.

For the management of Neuropathic pain (NP), pharmacotherapy is commonly the first step of the treatment course. It includes antidepressants and anticonvulsants.

The US Chronic Pain drug market comprises drugs including opiate analgesics for pain such as postsurgical pain. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as diclofenac and ibuprofen are also orally and rectally administered. While the European Chronic Pain market offers systemic analgesics with proven or potential efficacy as components of multimodal analgesia used to treat postsurgical pain include paracetamol (acetaminophen), non-selective and COX-2 selective NSAIDs, alpha-2-delta modulators (gabapentin, pregabalin), NMDA-receptor antagonists (ketamine), alpha-2 adrenergic agonists (clonidine, dexmedetomidine), and corticosteroids, among others.

Chronic Pain Approved Therapies

Savella (Milnacipran): Fibromyalgia

Tarlige (Mirogabalin): Neuralgia

Vyepti (Eptinezumab): Migraine

Emgality (Galcanezumab): Migraine

Aimovig (Erenumab): Migraine

Ajovy (Fremanezumab): Migraine

However, even with the availability of first-line therapies in the Chronic Pain treatment market, the majority of patients do not get relief from the pain. Moreover, most of the therapies result in unpleasant complications and side effects. The available therapies are also not meant for extended usage. Opioids that continue to remain as the gold standard of the Chronic Pain therapy market have led to the opioid epidemic, and the market is in dire need of non-opioids options.

Chronic Pain Market

Several pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in the Chronic Pain market. Since the use of opioids as pain-relieving medications always has a risk of addiction, the companies are developing abuse-deterrent opioid drugs to tackle the opioid epidemic.

The Chronic Pain market is set to witness optimal growth during the study period 2018-30 with key pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Bayer, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Novartis, among several others actively working in the Chronic Pain market. The Chronic Pain drug pipeline appears promising and robust, with many potential therapies under investigation for the management of Chronic Pain. Thus, undoubtedly it is safe to predict that the Chronic Pain treatment market is set to transform during the forecast period.

However, the Chronic Pain therapeutic market growth without any second thoughts shall tackle some hurdles that may appear in the form of complicated diagnosis owing to inadequate history, incorrect usage of diagnostics tests, and differential or misdiagnosis. The market growth can be hit by the late-stage drug failures, where developing a cost-effective therapy is already nothing short of Achilles heel owing to the advent of off-label therapies and generics.

Chronic Pain Drug Pipeline Therapies

Tanezumab (Pfizer/Eli Lilly and Company)

Fasinumab/REGN475 (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals/ Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation)

Atogepant (Allergan [acquired by ABBVie])

Ampion (Ampio Pharmaceuticals)

Rexlemestrocel/MPC-06-ID (Gruenthal/Mesoblast)

CNTX-4975 (Centrexion Therapeutics)

Resiniferatoxin (Sorrento Therapeutics)

TLC599 (Taiwan Liposome Company)

Ampion (Ampio Pharmaceuticals)

Lorecivivint (Samumed)

MPC-06-ID (Gruenthal and Mesoblast)

BIIB074 (Biogen)

Atogepant (Allergan)

And several others.

Scope of the Chronic Pain Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies in Chronic Pain Market: Pfizer, Regeneron/Teva Pharmaceuticals/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, ABBVie, Stayble Therapeutics, Aptinyx, Lateral Pharma, Samumed, Sorrento Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biogen, Allodynic Therapeutics, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Gruenthal/Mesoblast, Eli Lilly and Company, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Algiax Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Syntrix Biosystems, Neurofix Pharma, MiMedx, among others.

Key Chronic Pain Pipeline Therapies: Tanezumab, Fasinumab/REGN475, Atogepant, STA363, NYX-2925, LAT8881, LY-3451838, Lorecivivint/SM04690, Resiniferatoxin/MCP-101, Ampion, SP-102/ Semdexa, CAM2038, TLC599, CNTX-4975, Vixotrigine/BIIB074, ALLOD-2, LX9211, LY3556050, Rexlemestrocel/MPC-06-ID, LY3016859, Ricolinostat/ACY-1215, AP-325, BAY1817080/Eliapixant, VX-150, Omnitram/Desmetramadol, NFX88, AminoFix/dHACM and others.

Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Chronic Pain Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Chronic Pain emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Chronic Pain Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Chronic Pain 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Disease Background and Overview 7 Diagnosis of Chronic Pain 8 Current Chronic Pain Treatment 9 Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 Chronic Pain Patient Journey 11 Chronic Pain Treatment Algorithm 13 Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 14 Country-wise Chronic Pain Epidemiology 15 Chronic Pain: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Unmet Needs in Chronic Pain Market 17 Chronic Pain Marketed Drugs 18 Chronic Pain Emerging Drugs 19 Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement 20 Case Reports 21 Chronic Pain Market Drivers 21 Chronic Pain Market Barriers 22 SWOT Analysis 23 KOL Reviews 24 Appendix 25 DelveInsight Capabilities 26 Disclaimer 27 About DelveInsight

