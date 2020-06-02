Chronic Pancreatitis Markets, Epidemiology & Patient Population, Treatment & Management, and Unmet Needs - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Pancreatitis (CP) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Chronic Pancreatitisin the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology



The Chronic Pancreatitis(CP) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The epidemiology data for Chronic Pancreatitis are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.



Epidemiology Segmentation



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Prevalent cases of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis, Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology, Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis, Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis) scenario of Chronic Pancreatitis (CP)in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



According to the report, the total number of prevalent cases of Chronic Pancreatitis (CP) in 7MM was found to be 395,137, in the year 2017.



Report Scope

The report covers detailed overview of Chronic Pancreatitis explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The report provides the insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Chronic Pancreatitis in seven major markets covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) and Japan

, EU5 ( , , , , UK) and The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of the disease

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology by Prevalent cases of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis, Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology, Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis, Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis in 7MM

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Chronic Pancreatitis



3. SWOT Analysis for Chronic Pancreatitis



4. Chronic Pancreatitis Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of CP in 2017

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of CP in 2030



5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Associated risk factors and classification systems

5.3. Etiology

5.4. Pathophysiology

5.5. Mechanisms and Biomarkers for Progression from Recurrent Chronic Pancreatitis to Chronic Pancreatitis

5.6. Complications of CP

5.7. Diagnosis of CP



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Pancreatitis



7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Chronic Pancreatitis

7.1. The United States

7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States

7.1.3. Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States

7.1.4. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology in the United States

7.1.5. Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States

7.1.6. Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States

7.2. EU-5

7.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.2. Germany

7.2.3. France

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Spain

7.2.6. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan

7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3.2. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan

7.3.3. Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan

7.3.4. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology in Japan

7.3.5. Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan

7.3.6. Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan



8. Treatment and Management of Chronic Pancreatitis

8.1. Clinical management of CP

8.2. ACG Clinical Guidelines: Chronic Pancreatitis

8.3. NICE guidelines for the management of Chronic Pancreatitis

8.4. Japanese guidelines for the management of Chronic pancreatitis

8.5. Harmonizing diagnosis and treatment of chronic pancreatitis across Europe (HaPanEU) initiative

8.6. Endoscopic treatment of chronic pancreatitis: European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) Guideline

8.7. Pain in Chronic Pancreatitis

8.8. Case Study

8.9. Patient Journey



9. Unmet Needs



