CHRONIC TACOS CELEBRATES ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A NATIONWIDE TOUR STARTING IN NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA

"Randy and I opened up the first Newport location over 20 years ago, starting this incredible journey," said Daniel Biello, Chronic Tacos CO-Founder. "As we celebrate this milestone, we also celebrate Chronic Tacos' commitment to provide our customers with the best quality ingredients and service which continues throughout our expansion into the rest of the Southern California market."

Daniel Biello and Randy Wyner opened the first Chronic Tacos in Newport Beach, California in 2002. Their initial concept was one inspired by the local taquerias they had grown up eating at, but they wanted to create something that allowed for more customization. The restaurant now finds itself successfully in business for an impressive 20 years since it first opened the doors. The new Newport Beach - Balboa location of Chronic tacos is Biello's 4th restaurant.

To celebrate Chronic Tacos' success, the 20-year tour will include a raffle along with a meet and greet opportunity with Weeman at multiple restaurant locations. The raffle will provide an opportunity for winners to receive a plethora of prizes including a free beach cruiser, Angels tickets, free catering and a year's supply of free tacos!

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you'll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. The menu also features kid's meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional "Day of the Dead" art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com

