Chronolife Announces Commercial Availability of Biometric Nexkin™ T-Shirt; Closes New Round of Funding

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronolife, an artificial intelligence company specializing in digital health, today announced the commercial launch of Nexkin™, a groundbreaking washable smart T-shirt that monitors six key physiological parameters to enable prevention, risk reduction, and remote monitoring. The announcement follows Nexkin™ receiving the CE (Conformité Européenne) mark, certifying it as meeting all safety and performance requirements for sale in the European Union, and came as Chronolife announced the closing of new fundraising to support its commercial and industrial phase.

The Nexkin™ platform uses cutting-edge wearable electronics to integrate 10 biometric scanners into a comfortable, machine-washable T-shirt capable of continuously recording a user's electrocardiogram, abdominal and thoracic breathing, body temperature, physical activity, and pulmonary impedance. Data from the shirt is transmitted via Bluetooth to the user's smartphone, where data from multiple sensors can be integrated using Chronolife's unique HOTS (Hierarchy Of event-based Time Surfaces) algorithms to deliver accurate and actionable health insights, which can subsequently be downloaded or transferred to secure servers for review by health professionals.

Comfortable enough for round-the-clock use, and combining a 24-hour battery life with the ability to fully recharge in just a few hours, Chronolife's Nexkin™ technology's combination of AI-powered real-time analytics and next-generation wearable sensors has the potential to revolutionize fields including aging-in-place, senior care, occupational health and safety, sports rehabilitation, military training, and performance management.

"The Nexkin™ T-shirt makes accurate, unobtrusive continuous health monitoring both affordable and convenient across a wide range of industries and functionalities, from pharmaceutical testing to senior care," said Laurent Vandebrouck, CEO of Chronolife. "By combining wearable electronics with advanced AI-powered analytics, we're delivering biometric monitoring capabilities that will revolutionize the way researchers and healthcare professionals will eventually interact with patients."

The commercial launch of Nexkin™ will allow Chronolife's clients and partners to explore ways to deploy and test the technology in clinical and other settings, including:

Healthcare organizations and professionals using Nexkin ™ will be able to continuously monitor users' physiological markers, detect abnormalities, and intervene promptly.

will be able to continuously monitor users' physiological markers, detect abnormalities, and intervene promptly. Insurance providers incorporating Nexkin ™ into outpatient preventative and support services for elderly users, increasing their independence and reducing treatment costs.

into outpatient preventative and support services for elderly users, increasing their independence and reducing treatment costs. Pharmaceutical companies testing and validating Nexkin ™ as a means of boosting the accuracy and utility of clinical trials and therapeutic efficacy programs.

Having received the CE mark, Nexkin™ is certified as meeting all safety and performance requirements to operate in the European Union. Chronolife also received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval this summer, certifying that the Nexkin™ shirt's Bluetooth connectivity meets all U.S. regulatory requirements. Nexkin™ should receive medical certification in Europe beginning 2020 and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the U.S. by the end of 2020.

Chronolife today also announced that it has secured funding to support its industrial and commercial plan execution from three investors:

iBionext, a Paris -based startup studio and investment fund dedicated to the creation, development, and financing of disruptive health-tech companies;

-based startup studio and investment fund dedicated to the creation, development, and financing of disruptive health-tech companies; Adrea, a French insurance company from the Aesio Group that invests in innovative technologies to support its service strategy focused on aging in place and risk management;

Celeste Management, a Swiss family office specializing in long-term investments supporting entrepreneurs in sectors in transformation such as digital health.

"AI and wearable technologies are dramatically changing the healthcare and research sectors, and Chronolife is at the very forefront of that movement," said Bernard Gilly, executive chairman of iBionext. "This commercial launch is just the beginning: the potential applications for the Nexkin™ T-shirt are almost endless."

About Chronolife

Co-founded with iBionext, Chronolife is an artificial intelligence company specializing in digital health. Its patented technology is a unique neuromorphic algorithm called HOTS (Hierarchy Of event-based Time Surfaces), which analyzes several data flows continuously, to characterize clinical events. Chronolife has developed a smart wearable called Nexkin™ that integrates various sensors to monitor physiological data continuously. This data is analyzed by the smartphone application on a patient's phone that uses HOTS technology to conduct data fusion. It is capable of detecting changes in a patient's health and triggering alerts to healthcare professionals to predict acute pathological episodes.

