Chronos Global Inc.: a Global Systems Integrator has announced today a name change to DFND Security Inc. to better align and reflect the company's evolution as a Global Cyber Security Systems Integrator

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The name change is effective 18 November 2019. The companies' headquarters will remain in Irvine, California, USA. The Company has used the name "Chronos Global, Inc." for more than 6 years while working with Fortune 500 companies to solve their most complex Global Enterprise Integrations and staffing issues. "This name change reflects the companies deepening focus and ongoing successes as a GCSSI in the Global Cyber Security space. Global Enterprise customers can continue to depend on our Global Security Workflow Automation Platform ® to Integrate & Automate their disparate systems," said Tony Miranda, Founding Partner, and CEO.

In addition, DFND Security, Inc. is also pleased to announce that Bob Sarubbi has joined the firm in the second quarter of 2019 as a core Managing Partner. "Bob brings more than 30 years' experience in managing large enterprise relationships and strategic alignment of OEM partnerships; Bob has been focusing on scaling our sales capacity and expanding our OEM relationships," said Tony Miranda, Founding Partner, and CEO. DFND Security, Inc. has opened an additional 5 new Sales offices in North America to compliment their existing US & São Paulo, Brazil Sales offices. Additional global sales offices scheduled in Q1-2020.

Should customers have questions or concerns regarding the name change, they may contact their account manager or corporate headquarters: +1.949.812.4761 | sales@dfndsecurity.com

DFND Security, Inc.: "If It's Not Automated, It's Broken!!" ®

Web: www.dfndsecurity.com

LinkedIn: DFNDsecurity

Twitter: @DFNDsecurity

About DFND Security, Inc. formerly Chronos Global Inc.:

Headquarter in Irvine, California, USA. Enterprise clients count on DFND Security, Inc. to solve complex problems, fast. We help them achieve their vision of technology success, whether it's cloud security strategy, automation, security infrastructure, full-scale Oracle security implementations, custom software application development, IT hardware procurement or niche technical recruiting. DFND Security, Inc. is led by a team of veteran IT industry experts, with deep technical expertise across all practice areas. Headquartered in Southern California, our clients are in all corners of the globe. We leverage our massive network of IT experts to not only deliver the problem-solving strategy, but we supply the best people in the industry who can execute it flawlessly.

