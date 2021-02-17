ChronWell, Inc. Adds Stephen Harrison, MD to Advisory Board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChronWell, Inc., a digital health and technology-enabled remote care management company, today announced that Stephen Harrison, MD, FACP, FAASLD, has been added to the company's Board of Advisors.

"I am excited about the prospect of working with the ChronWell team to further it's important work in using data and digital tools to help patients and practices together achieve better outcomes," said Dr. Harrison. "With ChronWell's deep experience in harnessing clinical data, and scientific approach, I'm anticipating great strides in digital healthcare in a variety of specialities, beginning with gastroenterology and liver disease."

Dr. Harrison earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Brooke Army Medical Center and a 4th year advanced liver disease fellowship at Saint Louis University. He is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. Dr. Harrison is currently a Visiting Professor of Hepatology at the Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford. He is internationally known for studies in hepatitis C and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with over 200 peer reviewed publications in these fields. He also serves as the Medical Director for Pinnacle Clinical Research and the President of Summit Clinical Research. His role will be to help ensure the continued success and expansion of ChronWell's current digital health solutions for gastroenterologists and hepatologists, and lead the way into innovation in other specialities..

"I am proud to welcome Dr. Harrison to our team," said Joe Rubinsztain, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ChronWell. "His experience and thought leadership in liver disease will help bring value-based care to the forefront and push the boundaries of modern gastroenterology beyond procedures."

ChronWell launched its digital health Care Management program for Medicare beneficiaries with NAFLD or IBS in April 2020, offering remote, technology-enabled products and services, to help better manage outcomes in these patients outside of practice walls. The company recently announced its groundbreaking strategic partnership with ModifyHealth, a nationwide provider of gut-friendly, fully prepared meals, and Echosens North America, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products. This collaboration created LIVErHEALTHY, a newly integrated program that provides better outcomes and best-in-class service for patients managing these conditions.

ChronWell improves outcomes and reduces the cost of health care by offering a digital health platform with remote care coordination services for targeted populations. ChronWell is redefining how value-based care is delivered to patients by pairing highly skilled care teams with advanced digital technologies. ChronWell aims to improve patients' lives beyond the walls of the physician's office and minimize the impact of chronic conditions on patients, providers, employers and insurers. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit chronwell.com .

