Chrysalis Raises $1.15M To Support Employment Solutions For People Experiencing Homelessness At Second Chrysalis Night In Virtual Gala

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysalis, a Southern California-based nonprofit dedicated to creating a pathway to self-sufficiency for people experiencing homelessness and economic barriers to the workforce, celebrated its second Chrysalis Night In on Thursday, May 13. The organization is thrilled to announce that as a result of generous donations, sponsorships, and ticket sales it raised $1.15M in funding, more than doubling the funds raised from last year's inaugural event. Funds raised for Chrysalis Night In will go towards proven solutions that support the unprecedented increased number of people experiencing job loss and economic instability amid the pandemic by providing the resources needed to prepare for, find, and retain employment.

This year, over 1,400 tickets were sold for an unforgettable event that featured inspiring stories from Chrysalis clients and appearances from Curtis Stone, Dave Bautista, Eric Dane, Katheryn Winnick, Kit Harington, LL Cool J, Luke Evans, Macy Gray, Marc Cohn, Max Greenfield, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rachel Zoe, Robert De Niro, Zendaya, and more!

The 2021 Chrysalis Night In virtual gala honored Bob Hart, President & CEO, TruAmerica Multifamily, Demi Weitz, Co-Creator, RWQuarantunes, and Richard Weitz, Partner, WME & Co-Creator, RWQuarantunes.

Event sponsors included Benedict Canyon Equities, Blackstone, CBRE, Greystar, Johnny Carson Foundation, Kennedy Wilson, NBCUniversal, Netflix, TruAmerica Multifamily, and U.S. Bank, and event co-chairs were Kerry Brown, Rebecca Gayheart Dane, Rick Hess, Josh Lieberman, Stacey Sher, and Richard Weitz.

"The health crisis of COVID-19 has created a parallel unemployment crisis and Chrysalis is uniquely positioned to help our community recover," said Chrysalis President & CEO Mark Loranger. "Over the past year, we have welcomed more than 3,000 new clients virtually. And in the same way that we had to transition to a virtual service model, we are also incredibly proud to have the support of our donors and community members who celebrated with us online at Chrysalis Night In instead of meeting in person at the Butterfly Ball."

