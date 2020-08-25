Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep® Wrangler Repeat on Autotrader’s List of 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers

For the second consecutive year, Autotrader is honoring Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep® Wrangler on its list of 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers.

Autotrader marks National Dog Day, Aug. 26, by releasing its curated list of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers. With many people choosing to hit the road instead of the air for travel this year, Autotrader's list is more important than ever in helping owners choose a vehicle that is comfortable and convenient for all family members, especially the furry ones.

"Trips around town or to local destinations have become an important part of our lives these last few months, and for many people that means bringing along their pets as they hit the road," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "To help new-car buyers that are traveling with four-legged friends, we've carefully curated a list of the best cars that offer great comfort and safety features while also making the lives of pet parents just a little easier."

The recognition is the latest to callout the family friendliness of Pacifica, which is the most awarded minivan over the last four years with more than 135 honors and industry accolades. The Pacifica's Stow 'n Go seating allows seats to fold into the floor in order to make way for pet kennels. Even more canine-friendly features are on tap for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the fourth quarter, including a new FamCAM interior camera that allows those in the front to view occupants in the rear and even zoom in on doggie passengers.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler isn't just perfect for the off-road adventure, but also a top choice when it comes to taking Fido along to the trail. Mopar accessories are available to complement the pet-friendly features of the Wrangler, as well as the Pacifica. Dog lovers can choose from a lightweight Mopar pet kennel, as well as all-weather floor mats and cargo mats to protect their vehicle's interior.

Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Jeep Brand

Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Jeep and FCA news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

