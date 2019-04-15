Chrysler Pacifica Receives Good Housekeeping 2019 Best New Car Award for the Second Year in a Row

Good Housekeeping, in partnership with Car and Driver, today named the Chrysler Pacifica a 2019 Best New Car award winner in the Minivan category. Last year, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid took home the 2018 Best New Car in the Hybrid category.

"It's the ultimate family vehicle with all the useful features you want, at an unbeatable value," says Rachel Rothman, Good Housekeeping Chief Technologist & Engineering Director.

"It also has tons of bins and cubbies so everyone has a spot to store their toys and snacks, second-row passengers each get their own LCD screen. Plus, the infotainment system is super-easy to navigate," added Laurie Jennings, Good Housekeeping Institute Director & Lead Consumer Tester.

The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) worked with Car and Driver to screen hundreds of new vehicles and identify the top makes and models for 2019. GHI experts logged more than 5,000 miles on test tracks and open roads while assessing the top priorities drivers value in a vehicle: safety, value, handling, interior design, comfort and onboard technology.

To select the best vehicles, engineers, analysts and consumers evaluated several features such as the ease of folding and stowing seats, storage and trunk cargo space, as well as the fit and installation of child safety seats. Bonus points were awarded for innovative technology such as hands-free liftgates and other features that improve the driving experience.

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA US LLC continues to transform the segment with firsts, notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry's first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

For more information on Good Housekeeping's 2019 Best New Car Awards, visit www.goodhousekeeping.com/2019carawards.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wi-Fi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.

About Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling.

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value.

Beyond just exceptionally designed vehicles, the Chrysler brand continues to raise the bar by integrating class-leading, high-tech features into its products, including the Uconnect 4 system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Uconnect Theater with available streaming, the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Pacifica Hybrid, the industry-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system on the Pacifica, and the segment's most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system available on all Chrysler 300 V-6 models, as well as the most powerful V-8 in its class with the 300C's 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine.

