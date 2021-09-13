CHS Board appoints Aristides Pallin as new President & CEO

After Joe Catania, the current and only President/CEO Catholic Health Services has ever had, announced his retirement earlier this year, the board formed a search committee comprised of CHS board members and with the assistance of WittKieffer, executive search firm, embarked on a nationwide search to identify the best candidate for this intensely demanding position.

Mr. Pallin has served as Chief Operating Officer for the organization since 2017 and on the board of directors prior to his post as COO for 10 years. "This breadth of experience and full immersion in the organization, coupled with his broad knowledge of the industry and marketplace and his impressive business acumen made him the most outstanding of all candidates presented," comments Ralph Lawson, chairman of the board, CHS. "The entire CHS board and Archbishop Wenski have full confidence in Ardy's ability to lead this organization into the future. Furthermore, through his strong leadership and guidance style, Ardy has garnered the admiration, respect and trust of the entire CHS team."

"I am proud and honored to continue serving Catholic Health Services in this new role, especially following Joe Catania, who built CHS to the strong and vital organization we have today. We have a strong business model and high expectations for continued growth and evolution of the system. I am excited to work with the highly dedicated and talented team we have in place," remarked Pallin.

Catholic Health Services provides a full continuum of healthcare and social services to the southeast Florida community. With a staff of over 2,500, CHS serves more than 6,000 people on a daily basis and operates four medical campuses, 36 facilities in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. For additional information, www.catholichealthservices.org

Contact:

Ralph Lawson

954-461-7474

[email protected]

SOURCE Catholic Health Services

Related Links

http://www.catholichealthservices.org

