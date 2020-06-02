CHS Hedging launches AgSurion Risk Consulting

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Hedging today announced its Russell Consulting Group subsidiary has been fully integrated into CHS Hedging, LLC and all services are renamed AgSurion℠ Risk Consulting. The new name aligns with the scheduled business transition agreement between Russell Consulting Group founder and principal Maurice (Moe) Russell, Panora, Iowa, and CHS Hedging, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

"While our farm marketing and financial consulting service has a new name, you can rest assured that the commitment to service, integrity and our unique business model remains the same," says Nelson Neale, CHS Hedging president.

Nelson says the name AgSurion Risk Consulting was chosen to reflect the reassurance producer and commercial customers gain when they move forward confidently with a sure plan of action – one that's built through strong teamwork and a focus on the future.

CHS Hedging predecessor company Country Hedging Inc. acquired partial ownership of Russell Consulting in 2007 and CHS Hedging LLC assumed full ownership in 2018.

About CHS Hedging

CHS Hedging, LLC (www.chshedging.com) is the commodity brokerage subsidiary of CHS Inc., the nation's leading cooperative and a Fortune 100 company dedicated to helping producers and cooperatives grow their businesses.



Focused on the agriculture and energy sectors, we have provided risk management services and educational programs to commercial and private commodity businesses as well as to agricultural producers for more than 25 years. CHS Hedging is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., with offices in Kansas City, Mo., and branch locations in nine other states, often in partnership with local cooperatives.

