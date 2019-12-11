Chu, Ring & Hazel, LLP Combines With Prince Lobel Tye LLP

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Lobel's Managing Partner Craig Tateronis and John Chu of Chu, Ring and Hazel, LLP announce that the two firms will be joining forces on January 1, 2020.

Prince Lobel's attorneys provide legal counsel in a wide range of practice areas and industries on matters of local, regional, national, and international reach. The firm was founded in 1988, and has been lauded for its support of the community through pro bono work and its dedication to diversity. The firm is located in Boston's Financial District and consists of 85 attorneys practicing in 12 practice groups serving a wide range of industries—including litigation, employment, intellectual property, corporate transactions and counsel for closely-held businesses, real estate and construction, family law, trusts and estates, and a leading cannabis practice. The firm has been named a 2020 "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers in both national and Boston-area tiers. Thirty-five Prince Lobel attorneys are also named to the 2020 Massachusetts Super Lawyer ranking.

Chu, Ring and Hazel largely represents high-growth and technology-based entrepreneurial clients in the areas of biotechnology, medical devices, cloud services and software and computers, electronics and semiconductors, robotics and financial services. The firm also counsels mature businesses and individuals on a range of issues including tax and estate planning, shareholder arrangements and corporate transactions. Firm lawyers also specialize in controversies between institutional taxpayers and the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and disputes involving closely held companies. The firm was founded in February, 1995 by John Chu and Jim Ring, while Will Hazel joined the firm after a stint with the Massachusetts D.O.R., and each were previously affiliated with Bingham McCutchen LLP.

Mr. Tateronis notes, "This combination will leverage the strengths of two great firms, adding depth and breadth to the services and counsel we offer our clients. Chu, Ring and Hazel is highly regarded in the legal and business communities, and we look forward to working together to provide our clients with the best possible team of advisors and counselors. We recognized the strong alignment between the two firms, not only in corporate service offerings, but also in terms of culture, vision, and the goal of providing exceptional value to our clients and the community."

The combined firm will operate as Prince Lobel Tye LLP, and will be located at Prince's current office at One International Place in Boston.

John Chu comments, "We purposely built a firm that was designed to allow us to spend whatever time was necessary, when necessary, to help established businesses and entrepreneurs confront and resolve problems and achieve their business objectives and financial goals. In our new firm we expect this to continue, providing us with the opportunity to consistently exceed our clients' expectations, and ensuring our own professional satisfaction and the continuing appreciation and success of our valued clients."

