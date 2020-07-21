Chubb Announces Leadership Appointments in Its North America Westchester and Financial Lines Businesses

Mr. Kessler, who will be retiring at the end of the year, will assume the role of Chairman of Westchester, where he will remain active in the business and focus on key industry issues, strategic planning, and as a senior advisor to Mr. Meyer during the transition.

In addition, the company announced Steven Goldman as successor to Mr. Meyer as Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Financial Lines. In this capacity, he will have executive oversight of Chubb's management and professional liability lines of business, which spans public, private, not-for-profit, and financial institution directors and officers coverages, transactional risk, as well as its errors and omissions and cyber products.

Both Messrs. Meyer's and Goldman's responsibilities will include oversight of strategy, product and business development, underwriting operations, and profit and loss performance for their respective divisions. They will report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group, President, North America Major Accounts and Specialty Insurance.

"Scott and Steve both bring extensive leadership, underwriting and P&L management experience to their new roles. They are proven leaders in our company and will make an immediate impact in their respective businesses. Scott has done an excellent job building our financial lines business into the market leader it is today, which positions Steve well to further build upon those successes," said Mr. Lupica.

"Bruce Kessler helped shape Westchester into one of the leading wholesale and excess and surplus markets in the U.S. I am confident he will continue to serve Westchester well in his new role, and I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with him, Scott and Steve as they make the transition into their new roles. I wish Bruce well in his retirement and thank him for 20 terrific years of service to Chubb."

Mr. Meyer has close to 30 years of underwriting and risk management experience in professional lines. He joined Chubb in 2008 as Executive Vice President, Professional Risk, ACE USA, and was promoted to Division President of Professional Risk, ACE USA in 2012, and subsequently named Division President of North America Financial Lines after ACE's acquisition of Chubb in 2016. Mr. Meyer holds a bachelor's degree in economics from New York University.

Mr. Goldman has nearly 20 years of underwriting and risk management experience and is a lawyer with a graduate degree in taxation. Prior to this new role, he served as Executive Vice President, Financial Lines, Chubb Overseas General, the company's international general insurance business with operations in over 50 countries, where he oversaw Chubb's international financial lines division including directors and officers liability, financial institutions, errors and omissions, transactional risk and cyber risk businesses. He joined the company in 2008, as a Senior Vice President, on the ACE Professional Risk team at ACE USA, leading the U.S. Financial Institutions business. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a juris doctor degree and LLM in taxation from New York University School of Law.

About Chubb

