Chubb Appoints John Fielding Global Government and Industry Affairs General Counsel

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of John Fielding as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Global Government and Industry Affairs. In this role, Mr. Fielding will provide legal, regulatory and policy guidance and advice to Chubb's state, federal and international government affairs team. He will coordinate and ensure consistency in advocacy throughout the company's government affairs activities and will represent the company in a wide range of regulatory and industry settings.

Mr. Fielding joins Chubb from the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (CIAB), where he served as General Counsel for four years. He was also Of Counsel with law firm Steptoe & Johnson, where, for over a decade, he represented CIAB, as well as other insurance trade associations, carriers and producers before Congress, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), the National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL), and state insurance regulators with respect to policy and regulatory matters. From 1997 to 2003, he was Senior Counsel for Financial Services at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Mr. Fielding, who is based in Washington, D.C., reports to Joe Wayland, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and General Counsel.

"We are delighted to welcome John to Chubb's government affairs group. In his distinguished career, John has been immersed in many of the most important legislative and regulatory issues affecting the insurance industry," said Mr. Wayland. "He is highly regarded for his expertise, leadership and effective advocacy in advancing the interests of the industry. He's a strong addition to our government affairs team."

Mr. Fielding is a graduate of William & Mary and the University of Virginia School of Law.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

