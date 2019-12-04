Chubb Bermuda Names Michael J. Warwicker Head of Excess Liability

"We are pleased to have Michael on board to head up this core line of business," said Ms. Gonsalves. "He is a dynamic and seasoned industry veteran, and we are confident that he will drive the growth and success of our business. Michael's proven track record in building out successful casualty solutions, combined with his deep experience in global insurance operations, will help us to further strengthen our overall capabilities. His knowledge of the Bermuda market positions him to seamlessly integrate into the Chubb Bermuda leadership team as well as our existing customer relationships."

Mr. Warwicker has more than four decades of international and U.S. insurance industry experience and has held executive casualty underwriting leadership positions at Endurance, Ironshore, and AIG. Through progressively responsible assignments, he successfully led teams of underwriters to drive profitable growth while also playing an instrumental role in cultivating enduring relationships with clients and brokers.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength, and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris, and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at chubb.com.

For additional information about Chubb Bermuda's insurance products, please contact a Bermuda or non-US-based broker. The information contained in this document is intended for general marketing purposes and information only. For terms and conditions of coverage, please refer to the specific policy wording. The Bermuda Monetary Authority regulates Chubb Bermuda. It is not licensed in the U.S. as an admitted insured nor is it an eligible excess and surplus lines insurer.

SOURCE Chubb Bermuda