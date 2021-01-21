Chubb Earns Highest Customer Satisfaction Rating in Latest J.D. Power Study

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has earned the highest customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study. Chubb is receiving this prestigious award based on its performance in five key customer satisfaction factors including claims, interaction, billing and payment, policy offerings, and pricing.

This leading benchmarking study profiles the experiences of small business insurance customers, representing businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

"Our number one priority is providing the very best experience for our distribution partners and their clients," said Jeffrey Updyke, Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, Chubb Small Business. "We recognize that these are very difficult times for many small businesses, and we continue to support our clients by providing superior insurance protection and risk management expertise to reflect the unique exposures facing their business. This recognition reflects the commitment and dedication of all Chubb employees in the U.S. Everything we do starts with understanding our clients' needs and making sure they receive exceptional insurance and claims handling services."

Chubb is committed to serving America's small businesses and has been helping to support them during these unprecedented times, while giving back to those who are making a difference in the local communities we serve. In 2020, Chubb helped to ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on its small business clients in the United States through premium reductions, extended payment terms, and the purchase of $1 million in gift cards from our small business clients that were then donated to healthcare workers and other front-line responders across the country.

