Chubb Earns the Carrier Automation Excellence Award from NetVU for its Marketplace Platform

"The Automation Excellence Award is designed to acknowledge achievements in automation technology between carriers, managing general agents, and agencies that have produced advances in productivity, profitability, and service for NetVU members," said Mike Foy, Chairman of the Board for NetVU and principal of Foy Insurance in Exeter, NH. "NetVU supports customer- and agency-facing collaboration tools. Through its innovative digital Marketplace experience, Chubb has made it exponentially easier for agents to write small business accounts, combined with a useful self-service portal for insureds."

"It is an honor to receive the Automation Excellence Award from NetVU, and be recognized for how the Chubb Marketplace facilitates agents' ability to place and service small business insurance," said Jim Williamson, Division President, Small Commercial Insurance, Chubb North America. "Chubb put a tremendous amount of time and energy to make the Marketplace an intuitive digital experience. We are pleased that our efforts have been recognized by this distinguished insurance technology and advocacy group and, perhaps even more importantly, by our agents who nominated us for this award."

Williamson continued, "Chubb will continue to enhance the Marketplace with the addition of new products and capabilities that help independent agents grow their business."

Click here for more information about Chubb Small Commercial Insurance.

About NetVU

The Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU) is an independent, national member organization committed to providing industry advocacy, world-class education and networking to the more than 25,000 insurance agencies, carriers, MGA/MGUs, and compliance organization, and over 500,000 users of Vertafore solutions. NetVU members reside in every state and are supported by over 55 local and virtual Chapters led by NetVU members. To learn more about NetVU, please visit www.netvu.org.

About Chubb Small Commercial Insurance

Chubb's Small Commercial Insurance division leverages superior underwriting expertise and world renowned claims, account services, and financial strength to offer solutions for small businesses. Chubb Small Commercial products are available through Chubb's exclusive network of independent agents and brokers for over 1,000 classes of business in the following industries: artisan contractors, clubs and associations, cultural institutions, financial services, food services, healthcare offices, life sciences, manufacturers, real estate, retail stores, service businesses, technology, and wholesale businesses. Built for and with independent agents, Chubb's award-winning digital platform, the Chubb Marketplace, is designed to modernize the placement and service of small business insurance.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com .

