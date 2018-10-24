Chubb Introduces Small Business Insurance for Manufacturers through Its Expanding Chubb Marketplace

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb now offers Small Commercial Insurance (SCI) solutions to cover the risks faced by small manufacturers. This coverage is available through Chubb's expanding digital platform – the Chubb Marketplace, which features a broad and customizable suite of products for manufacturers.

"Manufacturing is an industry with diverse risks that are constantly evolving, and manufacturers must navigate a challenging array of exposures, from equipment breakdowns to supplier or distributor disruptions to employee safety," said Jim Williamson, Division President, Small Commercial Insurance, Chubb North America. "Chubb has been a leading provider of insurance solutions for mid- and larger-sized manufacturers for more than 50 years. Now, and through the technological advancements of our online Marketplace platform, we are pleased to be able to offer the same insurance solutions to small manufacturing businesses, supported by our industry-leading capabilities in underwriting, claims, and risk engineering."

With this launch, Chubb SCI now offers coverage for more than 160 manufacturing class codes, including food; machinery and equipment; metal, plastic and wood; textiles and clothing; advanced technology; and clean technology.

Coverage for small manufacturers is available on the Chubb Marketplace for the following lines of business:

Chubb Business Owner's Policy (Chubb BOP)

Workers' Compensation

Umbrella

Commercial Auto

Management and Professional Liability

Cyber Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)/DigiTech® ERM, and

Foreign Package.

Additional information on Chubb Small Commercial Insurance's suite of products can be found here. All products may not be available in all states. This communication contains product summaries only. Coverage is subject to the language of the policies as actually issued.

About Chubb Small Commercial Insurance

Chubb's Small Commercial Insurance division leverages superior underwriting expertise and world renowned claims, account services, and financial strength to offer solutions for small businesses. Chubb Small Commercial products are available through Chubb's exclusive network of independent agents and brokers for over 1,000 classes of business in the following industries: artisan contractors, clubs and associations, cultural institutions, financial services, healthcare offices, life sciences, manufacturers, real estate, retail stores, service businesses, technology, and wholesale businesses. Built for and with independent agents, Chubb's award-winning digital platform, the Chubb Marketplace, is designed to modernize the placement and service of small business insurance.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

