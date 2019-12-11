Chubb Issues Statement Supporting Passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today provided the following statement in support of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):



Chubb supports and encourages Congressional passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The Agreement will preserve and enhance the important trading relationships that underlie prosperity and the free flow of goods and services across North America.

USMCA includes several provisions that are important to the financial services industry, including protections for the free flow of data, providing greater certainty as we transition to a digital economy. The Agreement also provides important intellectual property and fair competition protections that will encourage investment and job creation across North America.

While there is always room for improvement in trade agreements, we applaud the substantial enhancements to free trade included in USMCA. Chubb appreciates the long effort and commitment of the Administration, Congress and the Mexican and Canadian governments to reach this Agreement.

