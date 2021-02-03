Chubb Limited Announces Increase to its Share Repurchase Program

ZURICH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $1 billion to the company's share repurchase program previously announced on November 19, 2020. When added to the November 2020 authorization, the company's total repurchase program allows for up to $2.5 billion in repurchases between January 1 and December 31 of 2021. The timing and volume of any share repurchases under this authorization will be determined by management at its discretion and pursuant to the company's capital management strategy.

Share repurchases, which are subject to market conditions, other business considerations and applicable legal requirements, may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated repurchases or through option or other forward transactions.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

