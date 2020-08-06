Chubb Names Gina Rebollar Deputy General Counsel for Global Corporate Affairs

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced today that Gina Rebollar has been named Deputy General Counsel, Global Corporate Affairs. Ms. Rebollar will lead the company's global corporate affairs team with responsibility for legal matters related to global corporate, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, asset management and intellectual property. She will work closely with Chubb Limited's Board of Directors and advise the company's Corporate Development, Treasury, Human Resources and Global Communications functions as well as other members of senior management on various matters.

Ms. Rebollar rejoins Chubb from Clever Leaves, where she served as general counsel for the past year. From 2011 to 2019, Ms. Rebollar served as Senior Vice President and Managing Counsel, Global Corporate Affairs at Chubb. Ms. Rebollar is based in New York and reports to Joe Wayland, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and General Counsel. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Rebollar succeeds Chris Kearns, who is relocating to the West Coast to pursue other interests. Mr. Kearns will serve as a consultant to Chubb through the end of 2020.

"We are delighted to welcome Gina back to Chubb, particularly in this important role where she will be engaged on a broad range of significant matters across the company," said Mr. Wayland. "For eight years, she was a key member of our Global Corporate Affairs team, working closely with Chris. We are fortunate to again benefit from her experience, skills, perspective and insights. With her deep knowledge of Chubb, we expect a seamless transition as Gina assumes her new role.

Mr. Wayland continued: "We thank Chris for his 13 years with the company. He has been a trusted and valued advisor to senior management, to the Board and to all of the functional team members with whom he worked. Chris served in this role during a period of tremendous growth and change, and we benefitted from his judgment, commitment and experience. We wish the best to Chris in his future adventures."

Ms. Rebollar has nearly 15 years of experience in corporate affairs matters. Prior to her experience at Chubb and Clever Leaves, she was a Corporate Associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP in New York. Ms. Rebollar holds a JD degree from New York University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University.

