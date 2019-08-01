Chubb Names Marcos Gunn Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Latin America

ZURICH, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that it has appointed Marcos Gunn Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Latin America. Mr. Gunn will have overall responsibility for the general management and business results for all operations in the region, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Currently Division President, Northern Latin America, which includes Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, and Chief Operating Officer of the Latin America region, Mr. Gunn will report to Juan Luis Ortega, who earlier was named president of the company's Overseas General Insurance operations. The appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Gunn will retain his current responsibilities for an interim period and his successor will be announced shortly.

"I am so pleased to appoint Marcos to this role," said John Keogh, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Chubb. "With more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, including 19 with Chubb, Marcos has a long and proven track record of accomplishment leading insurance businesses in both the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions. He is a strong executive who brings deep experience to this new assignment leading one of our company's fastest-growing regions."

"Marcos is the perfect executive to lead the Latin America region," said Mr. Ortega. "He has served as a country president multiple times, led the A&H business in two regions of the world, and, more recently, overseen the impressive business results from our Mexican operations. His underwriting and product experience spans commercial property and casualty, A&H and personal lines. I have great confidence that Marcos has the management, leadership capabilities and vision to lead the region's continued profitable growth."

Mr. Gunn has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. When ACE completed its acquisition of Chubb in 2016, he was appointed President, Northern Latin America Region, in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer for the company's Latin America operations. Mr. Gunn joined ACE in 2000, and has served in a variety of management roles of increasing responsibility, including Country President of Chile; Regional Vice President of Accident and Health, Latin America; and Regional Vice President of Accident & Health, Asia Pacific. Prior to joining ACE, he served as a commercial insurance underwriter at Chubb in Argentina, as well as underwriting and management positions at other insurance companies. Mr. Gunn holds a degree in Business Administration from the Catholic University of Buenos Aires.

About Chubb

