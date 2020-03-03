Chubb Names Stephen Buonpane Construction Industry Practice Leader

"With the appointment of Bill Hazelton as Chubb's Head of North America Claims, Stephen's experience in supporting this business over the last decade makes him an ideal fit for this role," said Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group Division President, Chubb North America Major Accounts. "The needs of our clients in this area are very complex, and Stephen's understanding of the issues affecting our clients, combined with his underwriting background, will help ensure we continue to provide them with the most robust solutions to meet their specific needs."

Prior to this expanded role, Mr. Buonpane served as Executive Vice President, Major Accounts Construction. He will remain based in New York and report to Mr. Merna. He received his Master of Business Administration from New York University's Stern School of Business, with specializations in economics and global business management. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Delaware.

Craig Richardson, Chubb's Executive Vice President of Major Accounts Environmental, and Joseph Fobert, the company's Executive Vice President of Major Accounts Excess Casualty will continue to oversee those lines of business, reporting to Mr. Merna.

