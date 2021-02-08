Chubb Tempest Re Names Sam Peters to Lead Chubb Tempest Re Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Tempest Re today announced that Sam Peters has been named Division President of Chubb Tempest Re Bermuda, a global leader in the catastrophe reinsurance market. Currently, Mr. Peters serves as Chief Actuary for both this business and for Chubb Bermuda, which provides excess casualty, professional liability and property products. In his new role, Mr. Peters will have management responsibility for Chubb Tempest Re Bermuda and the property catastrophe reinsurance solutions it provides to primary carrier clients around the world. The appointment, which is expected to be effective on March 1, is subject to approval by the Bermuda Department of Immigration.

"Sam is a talented executive who will transition seamlessly into his new role," said Jim Wixtead, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Chubb Tempest Re. "He is intimately familiar with the Chubb Tempest Re portfolio and client base as well as an expert in the property CAT space. I look forward to working with Sam as we continue to differentiate Chubb Tempest Re in the marketplace."

Mr. Peters has 18 years of insurance industry experience. He joined Chubb in 2006 and has held a series of roles with increasing responsibility in the actuarial department. Prior to joining Chubb, Mr. Peters was an actuarial analyst with Amica Mutual Insurance.

Mr. Peters holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bryant College in Rhode Island. He is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS).

Mr. Peters will continue to be based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Chubb Tempest Re

Chubb Tempest Re is the reinsurance business of Chubb, offering a broad range of products to a diverse group of primary property and casualty insurers worldwide. Doing business globally with offices in Bermuda, Stamford, London, Montreal and Zurich, the business has deep underwriting, actuarial and claims expertise.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb Bermuda

Related Links

www.chubb.com

